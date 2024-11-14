Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Research 2024: A $15.8+ Billion Market by 2030 - Focus on United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epilepsy Therapeutics Market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), Route of Administration, Type, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Epilepsy Therapeutics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.97% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 15.81 billion in 2030.

This report provides an analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).





The epilepsy therapeutics market is projected to experience sustained growth over the coming years, driven by increasing epilepsy prevalence, rising awareness, advancements in drug development, and greater access to healthcare across both developed and emerging markets.



Increasing diagnosis rates, greater awareness, and improved access to healthcare are contributing to rising epilepsy prevalence worldwide. Aging populations and the higher incidence of epilepsy in both the very young and elderly are further driving demand for effective therapeutics.



The global burden of epilepsy, affecting over 50 million people, continues to drive demand. Regions with increasing awareness and healthcare access, such as Latin America, are particularly contributing to growth as epilepsy is highly prevalent, especially in children.



High demand for paediatric epilepsy care has been observed due to rising incidence rates and population growth. There is a focus on making Anti-Epileptic Drugs more accessible in this region as awareness and diagnosis rates improve.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Epilepsy Therapeutics Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation).

The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous).

The report analyses the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market by Type (Branded, Generics).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Generation, by Route of Administration and by Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Innovation in Drug Formulation

Telemedicine and Digital Health

The companies analyzed in the report include

Novartis

Pfizer

GSK plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Neurelis, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl2tp1

