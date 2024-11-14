ACHC LEGAL UPDATE: Invest in Acadia Healthcare and Lose Money? You may have been Affected by Fraud and are Urged to Contact BFA Law about its Class Action (Nasdaq:ACHC)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that it has filed a lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) and certain of the Company’s senior executives.

Investors have until December 16, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Acadia Healthcare's securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and is captioned Dyar v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., No. 3:24-cv-01300.

What is the Lawsuit About?

Acadia is one of the largest for-profit chains of psychiatric hospitals in the United States. The complaint alleges that during the relevant period, the Company misrepresented that its financial results were driven by insurance fraud and holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so.

On September 1, 2024, the New York Times published an article titled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” The New York Times’s “investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary.” On this news, the price of Acadia stock fell $3.72 per share, or 4.5%, to close at $78.21 per share on September 3, 2024.

On September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed that it received a request for information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, and that it expects similar requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the Company’s patient admissions, as well as its length of stay and billing practices. This news caused a significant 16% decline in the price of Acadia stock, from $75.66 per share on September 26, 2024 to $63.28 per share on September 27, 2024.

Then, on October 18, 2024, the New York Times published an article titled “Veterans Dept. Investigating Acadia Healthcare for Insurance Fraud,” stating that the Veterans Affairs Department is investigating whether Acadia is defrauding government health insurance programs by holding patients longer than is medically necessary. The New York Times also stated that several former Acadia employees in Georgia and Missouri have also been interviewed by agents from the F.B.I. and the inspector general’s office of the Health and Human Services Department. This news caused a significant 12% decline in the price of Acadia stock, from $59.32 per share on October 17, 2024 to $52.03 per share on October 18, 2024.

