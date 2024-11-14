Integer to Present at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Dec. 3, 2024

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held Dec. 3 – 5 in New York City. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast. The link to the live webcast may also be accessed under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, Integer is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:

Andrew Senn

Andrew.senn@integer.net

763.951.8312 Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216



