Bloomage Wins Silver Award in Formulation at In-Cosmetics Asia 2024

Bangkok, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the In-Cosmetics Asia trade show held from Nov. 5 to 7, 2024, Bloomage was awarded the Silver Award in the Spotlight On Formulation category for its groundbreaking ingredient innovation, " HA-Zn & Collagen Soothing Oil-control Cooling Gel."

Bringing Hyaluronic Acid into the “Zinc” Era

The Spotlight On Formulation Awards is the most esteemed award at In-Cosmetics Asia, one of the most influential exhibitions in the Asian cosmetics and personal care industry. Bloomage’s winning formulation, the " HA-Zn & Collagen Soothing Oil-control Cooling Gel," is the only product from a Chinese company to be recognized this year. Centered on the core ingredient Hybloom™ Hyaluronic Acid Zinc (HA-Zn), this innovative formulation combines patented Bloomcolla™ recombinant type III collagen and Hymagic™-AcHA Young bioactives to deliver powerful hydration, precise skin oil control, and a soothing coolness, formulated specifically for consumers in tropical and subtropical regions.

Due to its complex preparation and high cost, zinc hyaluronic acid had traditionally been limited to pharmaceutical applications. That changed when Bloomage introduced its patented Hybloom™ Hyaluronic Acid Zinc (HA-Zn) in 2022, characterized by high zinc content, low sodium ion residue, and high purity, opening new avenues in skincare innovation. Hybloom™ HA-Zn retains the classic moisturizing, viscoelastic, and lubricating properties of hyaluronic acid, while adding unique oil-control, restorative, and antibacterial benefits, making it highly popular in Southeast Asia.

As a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances, Bloomage has over 20 years of expertise in the research, development, and application of hyaluronic acid in several industries. By using microbial fermentation production process, the company has lowered manufacturing costs, increased yield and quality.

Bloomage was also the first globally to produce oligomeric hyaluronic acid via enzymatic cutting, precisely controlling the molecular weight for applications in contact lens care solutions, contraception, cosmetics, and personal care, earning the China Patent Gold Award.

Today, Bloomage is capable of producing more than 200 types of hyaluronic acid, including premium products like Hybloom™ Minitrue with a molecular weight under 1,000 Da, the multi-molecular Hymagic™-4D, the hydrophilic and lipophilic Hymagic™ AcHA, and sterile HA. Its products are sold in over 70 countries, trusted by more than 4,000 customers, and used in strategic partnerships with global brands in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods.

At In-Cosmetics Asia 2024, Bloomage’s Raw Materials for Nursing Products Division showcased over 20 formulas for six key areas: anti-aging, soothing repair, antibacterial oil control, functional sun care, skincare makeup, and gentle cleansing. The award-winning "Hyaluronic Acid Zinc & Collagen Soothing Oil-Control Ice Jelly" was the highlight in demonstrating the company’s commitment to create tailored solutions that addresses the needs of its local customers and users.

"We’re thrilled by the dynamic growth of the Southeast Asian market and have conducted extensive research into the unique skin characteristics, cultural preferences, and emerging trends of consumers here to craft ingredients and formulations that truly resonate," said Liu Zhao, General Manager of Bloomage’s Singapore subsidiary. "I'm confident that our ongoing efforts will infuse fresh energy into Southeast Asia's skincare and beauty industry, paving the way for vibrant, sustainable growth."

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

Attachment