November 14, 2024

November 14, 2024

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800

EagleBank to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to 7500 Old Georgetown Road in Downtown Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, MD. EagleBank, one of the largest community banks serving the Washington D.C. area, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to 7500 Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda, scheduled for late 2025. The strategic move to a modern, high-quality space, owned by In-Rel Properties, will allow EagleBank to consolidate current offices in Bethesda and Rockville, Maryland, creating a collaborative environment that reflects its growth and ambition.

“We are excited to establish a new headquarters that strengthens our connection to the community we proudly serve,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “This move is more than just a relocation – it is an investment in our commitment to Maryland. As we continue to grow, our Relationships First approach will empower our teams to work together in ways that directly benefit our customers and neighbors. Our new space will be the foundation for the collaborative, community-centered growth that defines EagleBank’s future.”

“Our state-of-the-art building at 7500 Old Georgetown Road provides the ideal environment for our tenants to achieve their strategic goals in a space designed to foster collaboration,” said Jackson Siegal, Principal of In-Rel Properties. “We are delighted to welcome EagleBank as it continues investing in the local community, driving growth in the very market it serves.”

EagleBank’s move coincides with other prominent local organizations moving their headquarters to downtown Bethesda, including Marriott and JBG SMITH. As companies increasingly recognize the connection between high-quality and high-performing workplaces, downtown Bethesda has seen a boom in its office market:

Holds $819.38 million in both venture capital and private equity investments (Companies headquartered in Bethesda only, Pitchbook, 2024)

Received more than $38B in total investments for all industries since 2019

“We are thrilled that EagleBank will make downtown Bethesda its corporate headquarters, and that its employees will take advantage of the many wonderful amenities our downtown has to offer,” said Jeff Burton, Executive Director of Bethesda Urban Partnership. “EagleBank’s support of the local business and residential community is part of what makes Bethesda a great place to live, work and visit, and will continue to contribute to the growth of our downtown.”

"EagleBank has been an integral part of our community in Montgomery County for over 25 years," said Bill Tompkins, President and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC). “Their commitment and investment have played a transformative role in shaping our region, and we look forward to their continued partnership in creating a positive impact in Montgomery County and beyond for years to come.”

The Bank will continue to house offices and branches in Virginia, DC, and other areas of Maryland, including Silver Spring and Prince George’s County.

About EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through more than a dozen offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.