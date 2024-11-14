Windtree Announces Leadership Transition Plan With Industry Veterans

WARRINGTON, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases, today announced that Craig Fraser plans to retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2024, after nearly nine years of distinguished service to the Company. Mr. Fraser will remain on the Board of Directors of the Company as Chairman. The Company’s Board has appointed Jed Latkin, a current director of the Company, to replace Mr. Fraser as CEO and Mr. Latkin will also remain a member of the Board.

Mr. Fraser has served as the CEO of Windtree since January of 2016 and oversaw numerous clinical studies, an uplisting to Nasdaq and several transactions and licenses as the Company became a late-stage cardiovascular-focused company. “In planning a transition, the question of timing as well as a successor has always been a key consideration for me,” said Mr. Fraser, current Chairman and CEO of Windtree. “The Company is in a good place with its lead program and having someone as experienced and strong as Jed, who also knows the team and program and is a talented dealmaker, is ideal. I look forward to supporting Jed and the team for a smooth transition and continuing to contribute to the Company mission from my position on the board.”

Mr. Latkin has nearly three decades of financial and biotech experience that includes being CEO of a public biotech company. Mr. Latkin served as the CEO of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals where he executed deals and raised substantial funds after starting there as the Chief Financial Officer. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer and head of finance at ProPhase Labs for the past two years, conducting deals and managing broad aspects of the business. He served as a CEO of Black Elk Energy Offshore in 2014 as part of Nagel Avenue Capital which he joined after ten years on Wall Street with a variety of investment banking organizations and funds, including ING, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Securities.

“I am excited to be joining Windtree full time as its CEO to create value and lead the company into the next stage of growth and progress,” said Mr. Latkin. “Istaroxime and the SERCA2a activator platform have delivered compelling clinical and preclinical results and represent a significant opportunity to create value and be important new therapies. Along with our early pipeline in the area of oncology and a very experienced team, the Company has the right ingredients to make 2025 and beyond very rewarding.”

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual-mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with early cardiogenic shock or acute decompensated heart failure demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without increasing heart rate or the incidence of cardiac rhythm disturbances.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases. Windtree’s portfolio of product candidates includes istaroxime, a Phase II candidate with SERCA2a activating properties for acute heart failure and associated cardiogenic shock, preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure and preclinical precision aPKCi inhibitors that are being developed for potential in rare and broad oncology applications. Windtree also has a licensing business model with partnership out-licenses currently in place.

Forward Looking Statements

