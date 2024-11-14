Two New Solutions from Hemex Health Empower More Clinicians and Health Workers to Test for Iron Deficiency Anaemia and Sickle Cell Disease

NAGPUR, India, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Haematocon 2024 conference in Nagpur, India, Hemex Health announced new product offerings for the Company’s Gazelle™ Diagnostic Device that will increase diagnostic accessibility for at-risk populations in challenging environments:

A next generation Snap Cartridge, part of the Gazelle™ S-10B Hb Variant Test Multipack, will simplify sample preparation so that minimally trained health workers can perform the test for Hb Variants. This test will provide interpretations for sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia in the field.

The Gazelle™ Ferritin FIA Test will offer highly accurate measurement of ferritin levels for improved clinicial diagnosis of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) using whole blood or serum.

Physicians who provide care for patient populations with a high prevalence of SCD and IDA see great potential utility in these Gazelle product offerings.

“With the ease of use provided by the Snap Cartridge, health workers can reach communities in a variety of venues—from schools to community events and local health durbars,” said Dr. Catherine Segbefia, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana. “This increased access to testing is crucial for identifying genetic carriers, who have ‘sickle cell trait’, and those with haemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It will ensure that people are able to receive timely care and health education.”

“Point-of-care testing for ferritin is a transformative tool in our ability to diagnose and manage iron deficiency anaemia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and other haematologic and oncologic conditions worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of these diseases is profound," said Dr. Akshat Jain, renowned haematologist from Los Angeles, California and visiting faculty of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

New Gazelle™ Hb Variant Test Multipack with the Snap Cartridge Offers Improved Usability for the Hb Variant Test

The current Gazelle™ Hb Variant Test empowers frontline healthcare professionals to perform laboratory-quality testing of Hb Variants that can aid in the diagnosis of sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia directly at the point of care. Hemex Health has made the test simpler and faster with the introduction of the next-generation Gazelle™ Snap Cartridge. This innovative cartridge design- informed by usability testing- allows for simplified sample preparation.

