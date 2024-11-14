Nano Dimension Sends Letter to Shareholders and Releases Video

Nano Dimension is Successfully Executing a Disciplined and Focused Value Creation Strategy, Delivering on Key Milestones Along its Path to Profitability

Waltham, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today sent a letter to its shareholders in connection with the Company’s upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The letter details the progress Nano has made in delivering on its promises to shareholders over the past year, including the execution of transformational M&A agreements designed to deliver scale with notable synergies and a clear path to profitability.

In connection with the Annual Meeting and its letter to shareholders, the Company also released a video from CEO Yoav Stern highlighting Nano’s focused value creation strategy and the progress the Company has made over the past 12 months. The video can be viewed at www.ProtectingNanoValue.com .

Nano’s Board of Directors urges shareholders to protect their investment and the Company's future by voting today “FOR” ALL of Nano’s proposals. Votes must be received by 11:59 P.M. ET on Sunday, December 1st, 2024. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22nd, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2024, at 7:00 A.M. ET.

The Company’s definitive proxy statement and other important information and resources related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.ProtectingNanoValue.com or the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

The full text of the letter can be found below.

Your Investment is at Risk.

Vote FOR All of Nano’s Proposals!



Dear Fellow Shareholder,

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (“Nano” or the “Company”) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) is fast approaching on December 6, 2024. Your vote on several key proposals will shape the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company and dramatically influence the strategic direction and growth of your investment.

Your Board and management team made promises to you, our shareholders, at last year’s Annual Meeting. In the year since, we have been delivering on those promises, leading Nano’s successful expansion strategy to become a digital manufacturing leader.

A key part of the strategic plan – the execution of a disciplined M&A strategy designed to deliver scale with notable synergies and a clear path to profitability, all with an approach that positions shareholders for long-term return on investment (“ROI”) – is well underway.



Despite our progress, Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”) is continuing its years-long attempt to derail our strategy for its own self-interested gains.

Your investment is at stake, and the answer is clear.

Vote FOR ALL of Nano’s proposals, allowing our Board to continue executing on our strategic plan to build significant long-term value for all Nano shareholders;





– AND –

Vote AGAINST Murchinson’s efforts to derail our progress and paralyze our strategy. With an approximately $2.50 cost basis, Murchinson’s ultimate plan to liquidate the Company would create a return ONLY for themselves at the expense of other shareholders, the vast majority of whom have invested at a much higher valuation and therefore would lose most of their investment.

Murchinson’s efforts to derail our progress and paralyze our strategy.

Please act today to make sure your vote is counted.

Nano is Executing a Disciplined M&A Strategy Set to Drive ROI for Shareholders

Promises Made. Promises Delivered.

Under the oversight of Nano’s Board, the Company has delivered on key milestones along its path to profitability – and that would not be possible without our ambitious and prudent M&A strategy.

Since Nano’s 2021 capital raise, the Company has maintained a highly disciplined approach to capital allocation, adjusting deployment of its cash reserves to the evolution of market conditions, with a focus on delivering long-term value for shareholders. During the market highs of 2021 into 2022, Nano prudently limited its acquisitions and demonstrated patience to preserve cash for future opportunities at attractive valuations.

As conditions improved, Nano executed transformational agreements at compelling valuations. Most recently, that has included the pending acquisitions of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) and Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) at significantly discounted multiples relative to precedent transactions in the 3D printing industry.

Acquisition Multiples for Desktop Metal and Markforged Were Near All-Time Lows





Source: Management, FactSet, press releases, and public filings.

1) Assumes the average of maximum expected total consideration of $183m and minimum total consideration of $135m to be paid for Desktop Metal, per public filings.

Poised to Lead the Industry – Addition of Desktop Metal

and Markforged Creates an Entirely New Business

The additions of Desktop Metal and Markforged will cement Nano’s position as an industry leader. Upon completion of these transactions, Nano and its shareholders will benefit from the talent, technologies, and products that Desktop Metal and Markforged bring, while enabling the Company to deepen its exposure into key end markets and expand into high-growth segments.

Enhances Financial Strength. Desktop Metal and Markforged are expected to enhance Nano’s financial strength and scale, and the Company will have ample cash to invest in strategic growth initiatives. The combined company is expected to have approximately $340 million in revenue based on fiscal year 2023 and approximately $475 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the time of the expected closing of both transactions.

1. Pro Forma revenue build calculated using 2023A figures, per public filings. 2. 2023A peer revenue figures per year-end public filings. Cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities net of long-term debt figures per latest publicly available data. Assumes EUR/USD exchange rate of $1.0651 as of November 11, 2024.

Deepens Exposure in Key End Markets While Diversifying Customer Base. The combined company is expected to have expanded opportunities to cross-sell to its existing customers as well as to grow its overall customer base with optimized customer acquisition capabilities and joint go-to-market strategies, including targeting customers with complementary offerings in shared key markets. The combined company will serve a range of industry verticals with blue-chip customers, while diversifying into new market segments for Nano, such as energy, food & beverage, and dental. Select customers for the pro forma company will include:





Creates Premium, High-Margin Portfolio of Digital Industrial Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) Solutions in High-Growth Sectors. The combined company’s portfolio will be focused on high-margin, high-tech solutions. Fundamental tailwinds within the AM industry are expected to result in further growth, where metal-focused AM is expected to be the clear leader. Nano secured a promising foothold in Metal-AM with its agreement to acquire Desktop Metal; that foothold will be widened and deepened with Markforged. Both companies have leading Metal-AM solutions, but in different printing technologies. By offering more solutions in metal fabrication, Nano will deliver customers what they need for their specific requirements whenever they need it.

M&A Strategy Provides Clear Path to Profitability

With a strong financial foundation in place and significant milestones already reached, Nano is well positioned to be EBITDA positive by Q4 of 2026 by executing our concrete four-step plan .





1. Based on publicly reported revenue by the respective companies.



Murchinson Seeks to Paralyze Nano’s Strategy and Derail Our Progress in

Order to Liquidate the Company – With a ~$2.50 Cost Basis the Fund

Would Create a Return ONLY for Themselves at the Expense of Other Shareholders

Despite shareholders’ clear rebuke last year, Murchinson is once again attempting to take control of Nano through a series of proposals that would paralyze Nano’s strategy, while facilitating Murchinson’s path to gain control of the Board and prevent us from maximizing long-term value for all shareholders.

Among its agenda items, Murchinson suggested a proposal – which has been rejected on legal grounds – seeking to prevent Nano from executing on any M&A transactions above a collective $50 million in value, including our already-signed acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged. In other words, they are attempting to keep Nano’s Board and management team from delivering on the promises made to shareholders and prevent us from executing on clearly compelling opportunities that will deliver long-term ROI to shareholders.



Make no mistake, Murchinson does not have shareholders’ best interests in mind. The fund is attempting to advance its own agenda to take control of Nano and dismantle the Company to gain access to its significant cash reserves – with an approximately $2.50 cost basis, Murchinson’s ultimate plan to liquidate the Company would create a return ONLY for themselves at the expense of other shareholders, the vast majority of whom have invested at a much higher valuation and would therefore lose most of their investment. Don’t let Murchinson steal your future returns and value creation!

In contrast, Nano’s Board and management team have driven the Company’s transformation from a niche 3D printing company for electronics to a leader in digital manufacturing .

PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT – VOTE FOR NANO’S PROPOSALS AND AGAINST MURCHINSON’S SELF-INTERESTED AGENDA ITEMS.

Your vote is important. For most shareholders, the deadline to vote electronically will be 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2024. Please vote as early as possible and follow the instructions on your voting instruction form as your broker may impose earlier voting cut-offs. Throw away any proxy materials you may receive from Murchinson.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact:

