Small Satellite Market to Gain USD 14.54 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Small Satellite Market will attain a value of USD 14.54 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing need for worldwide communication, real-time data, and remote sensing is expected to fuel the global small satellite market's expansion. The satellites carry out scientific investigations, help communications and observe the planet. The demand for small satellite solutions is constantly rising as more and more governments and commercial sectors inject funds into space technology. By supporting scientific research, national defense, and worldwide communication, small satellites promote innovations and sustainable use of outer space activities.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.09 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $14.54 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered End-Use, Application, Mass, Orbit and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing demand for earth observation Key Market Opportunities Increased government investments in space agencies Key Market Drivers Rapid advancements in miniaturization of satellite

Commercial End-Use to Dominate Due to its Rising Demand for Satellite-Based Services

The global small satellite market is dominated by the commercial end-use sector which needs better connectivity and data transfer as demand for satellite services such as broadband and Internet of Things is increasing. Investment in these constellations, which are driven by the demand for small satellite constellations facilitates advancements towards satellite technology and increases its commercial supremacy.

Communication Application is Largest Growing Sub-Segment Due to Increasing Demand for Global Connectivity

In such a way that the communication app is taking the lead in global small satellite market as there is an increasing demand for data services and worldwide connectivity. This means that, especially in far-off and poor regions, the use of small satellite constellations increases due to their need for reliable and low-latency communication. As a result, investments on communication infrastructure have increased significantly which helps consolidate this dominance further.

Presence of Leading Aerospace and Defense Companies Helped North America to Dominate the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the global small satellite market due to its numerous established firms and strong presence in this particular geographical region, control over which stems from advancements in technology and robust infrastructure that enhances satellite production as well as their activities. And thus, it is United States that leads small satellites development and deployment.

Drivers:

Rising Global Connectivity in Remote and Underserved Regions Small Satellites to Support Data Transmission Advance Computing Improving Satellite Capabilities

Restraints:

Growing Risk of Space Debris Complex and Varied Regulatory Environments Across Different Countries Competition for Finite Orbital Slots

Prominent Players in Small Satellite Market

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

Boeing Co. (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Planet Labs Inc. (US)

Spire Global Inc. (US)

Thales Alenia Space (France)

Ball Corporation (US)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (US)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Application

Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Education, Technology, Others

Subsystem

Satellite Bus (Attitude & Orbital Control Systems, Command & Data Handling Systems, Electrical Power Systems, Propulsion Systems {Chemical propulsion, Electric propulsion, Hybrid propulsion}, Telemetry, Tracking, & Command Systems, Structures, Thermal Systems), Payload (Traditional Payloads {Optical & infrared payloads, Hyperspectral & multispectral payloads, SAR payloads, Communications payloads/transponders, Other traditional payloads}, Software-defined Payloads), Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna (Wire Antennas {Monopole antennas, Dipole antennas}, Horn Antennas, Array Antennas, Reflector Antennas {Parabolic reflectors, Double reflectors}), Others

End-Use

Commercial (Satellite Operators/Owners, Media & Entertainment Companies, Energy Service Providers, Scientific Research & Development Organizations, Other Commercial End Users), Government & Defense (Department of Defense & Intelligence Agencies, National Space Agencies, Search & Rescue Entities, Academic & Research Institutions, National Mapping & Topographic Agencies), Dual use

Mass

Small Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite, CubeSat (0.25-0.5U, 1U, 2U, 3U, 6U, >12U), Others

Frequency

L- Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, Q/V- Band, HF/VHF/UHF-Band, and Laser/Optical

Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Others

By 2031, how much is the global small satellite market estimated to be worth, and what is the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this market?

Which industry is dominating the small satellite market globally?

Why does North America, especially in 2023, control the majority of the world market for tiny satellites?

About Us:

