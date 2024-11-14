Jet.AI Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

Authorized $2 million share repurchase program and withdrawal of S-1 registration statement

Announced reverse stock split

Participated in Corporate Jet Investor Miami 2024

Announced new features and advancements to CharterGPT and Reroute AI

Participated in the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition

Opened new JetLeg.AI app to Beta Testers

Announced updates around proprietary software solutions

Entered into warrant amendments after successful warrant exchange offer and consent solicitation

Launched DynoFlight 2.0 platform, an advanced AI web-based solution for aviation carbon management

Completed exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its outstanding warrants

Management Commentary

Jet.AI Chairman and CEO Mike Winston commented, “We’re seeing strength across our business, with improvements in our key financial metrics both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. To make our earnings more predictable, we entered an agreement with Textron Aviation to purchase three Cessna Citation CJ4 jets, which will be delivered in stages—one each in the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2026. This order complements a proposed fleet deal with Bombardier for Challenger 3500 jets, which would be expected a year later in the first, second and third quarters of 2027, respectively. Our plan is to pre-sell shares in fleet aircraft to customers before delivery, maintaining a ‘capital-light’ model in private aviation by reducing upfront costs.”

“We’ve authorized a share buyback, completed a reverse split and pulled a Form S-1 due to its heavy warrant structure. On a related note, we also filed an S-3 as a continuation of our previously disclosed transaction with Ionic Ventures LLC. The Company now expects to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing standards by the November 26th deadline.”

Winston also spoke about advancing CharterGPT, the company’s AI-based booking technology. “Over the next few quarters, we aim to develop CharterGPT into an ‘AI agent’ that can handle both the customer-facing and backend aspects of the booking process independently, returning results without extensive human oversight. Expanding sales by hiring more charter brokers isn’t particularly interesting to us, but expanding sales by using AI brokers with only the most crucial moments of human involvement is very interesting. Testing this approach is relatively low-cost and may reveal a product market fit for AI-driven sales.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were $3.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared to the same period last year and $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter. The primary reason for the increase was due to additional service revenue arising from the Company entering into an agreement to manage a second customer aircraft in the second quarter of 2024.

Software App and Cirrus Charter revenue, the gross amount of charters booked through CharterGPT and Cirrus, was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared to the same period last year.

Management and Other Services revenue, which is comprised of revenues generated from managing and chartering our customer aircrafts, totaled $960,000 compared to $775,000 in the same period last year.

Jet Card and Fractional Programs revenue, which is generated from the sale and use of jet cards and service revenue related to ongoing utilization by the Company’s fractional customers, totaled $547,000 compared to $732,000 in the same period last year.

Cost of revenues totaled $3.9 million compared to $3.2 million in the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to an increase in Cirrus charter flight activity, costs related to the operation of aircraft and payments to Cirrus for their management.

Gross loss totaled approximately $14,000 compared to a gross profit of $170,000 in the same period last year and gross loss of $417,000 in the prior quarter. The result was largely driven by reduced flights performed for the Company’s jet card customers without a corresponding reduction in fixed costs.

Operating expenses totaled $2.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the improvement in general and administrative, sales & marketing, and research & development expenses.

Operating loss decreased to approximately $2.9 million compared to $4.3 million in the same period last year and $3.2 million in the prior quarter. The improvement was primarily due to the aforementioned reasons above.



As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $312,000 compared to $528,000 as of June 30, 2024, and $2.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of today, November 14th, 2024.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet cards, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.



JET.AI, INC.

(FORMERLY JET TOKEN, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,883 $ 2,100,543 Accounts receivable 167,701 96,539 Other current assets 78,403 190,071 Prepaid offering costs 628,006 800,000 Total current assets 1,185,993 3,187,153 Property and equipment, net 5,692 7,604 Intangible assets, net 86,745 73,831 Right-of-use lease asset 1,180,824 1,572,489 Investment in joint venture 100,000 100,000 Deposits and other assets 798,111 798,111 Total assets $ 3,357,365 $ 5,739,188 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,828,259 $ 1,656,965 Accrued liabilities 3,050,068 2,417,115 Deferred revenue 1,206,869 1,779,794 Operating lease liability 521,625 510,034 Note payable, net - 321,843 Notes payable - related party, net - 266,146 Total current liabilities 6,606,821 6,951,897 Lease liability, net of current portion 628,649 1,021,330 Redeemable preferred stock 1,150,012 1,702,000 Total liabilities 8,385,482 9,675,227 Commitments and contingencies (Note 2 and 5) - - Stockholders’ Deficit Preferred Stock, 4,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001, 0 issued and outstanding - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 5,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001, 200 and 0 issued and outstanding - - Common stock, 200,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001,148,836 and 43,353 issued and outstanding 14 4 Subscription receivable (6,724 ) (6,724 ) Additional paid-in capital 44,122,723 35,343,069 Accumulated deficit (49,144,130 ) (39,272,388 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (5,028,117 ) (3,936,039 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 3,357,365 $ 5,739,188

JET.AI, INC.

(FORMERLY JET TOKEN, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 3,917,393 $ 3,367,189 $ 10,849,875 $ 8,035,505 Cost of revenues 3,931,279 3,196,748 11,405,113 8,140,905 Gross (loss) profit (13,886 ) 170,441 (555,238 ) (105,400 ) Operating Expenses: General and administrative (including stock-based compensation of $1,313,358, $2,669,071, $3,714,404, and $5,424,158, respectively) 2,746,783 4,231,142 7,956,830 8,834,864 Sales and marketing 83,310 156,991 632,380 380,699 Research and development 37,959 48,823 107,901 113,778 Total operating expenses 2,868,052 4,436,956 8,697,111 9,329,341 Operating loss (2,881,938 ) (4,266,515 ) (9,252,349 ) (9,434,741 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense - 24,095 79,314 24,095 Other income (56 ) (51 ) (176 ) (51 ) Total other expense (income) (56 ) 24,044 79,138 24,044 Loss before provision for income taxes (2,881,882 ) (4,290,559 ) (9,331,487 ) (9,458,785 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (2,881,882 ) $ (4,290,559 ) $ (9,331,487 ) $ (9,458,785 ) Deemed dividend from warrant exchange offer (540,255 ) - (540,255 ) - Cumulative preferred stock dividends (18,708 ) - (78,163 ) - Net Loss to common stockholders $ (3,440,845 ) $ (4,290,559 ) $ (9,949,905 ) $ (9,458,785 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 78,523 31,192 71,791 23,800 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (43.82 ) $ (137.55 ) $ (138.60 ) $ (397.43 )

JET.AI, INC.

(FORMERLY JET TOKEN, INC.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)