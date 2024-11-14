Plant Activator Market is Projected to a Colossal US$1.38 Billion with Fueled CAGR of 5.8% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published analysis, reveals that revenue from the plant activator market is approximated to reach US$ 785.6 million in 2024 and advance at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

Plant activators that are biological, or derived from natural sources, are growing in popularity. The market for plant activators is expanding as farmers choose more environment-friendly alternatives to conventional pesticides and fertilizers. To increase crop resilience to pests and diseases, plant activators are introduced to integrated pest management (IPM) techniques in place of just relying on synthetic insecticides. To produce new and effective plant activators that specifically target crops and stress circumstances such as drought or salt, firms are investing in market research and development. With the increased demand for organic produce, it is becoming vital to use plant activators to sustainably boost yields and plant health.

Key Takeaways from the Plant Activator Market Study:

The global market for plant activators is analyzed to reach a value of US$ 1.38 billion by the end of 2034. The United States is evaluated to reach a market valuation of US$ 141.5 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The United States is evaluated to reach a market valuation of by the end of 2034. China is projected to contribute a market share of 9% in East Asia in 2024. Demand for plant activators in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 50.9 million in 2024.

in East Asia in 2024. Demand for plant activators in Japan is estimated to reach in 2024. The market in East Asia is approximated to advance at 1% CAGR through 2034. Demand for liquid form-based plant activators is forecasted to reach US$ 686.8 million by the end of 2034.

“Plant activators are used in conjunction with smart technologies, including data analytics and the Internet of Things to increase product demand,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Plant Activator Market:

Syngenta Crop Protection AG; BASF SE; Plant Health Care plc; Arysta LifeScience Corporation; NIHON NOHYAKU CO.,LTD; Certis USA L.L.C.; Futureco Bioscience; NutriAg Group Ltd.; Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited.; Excel Crop Care Ltd.; Jaivik Crop Care LLP; NACL Industries Ltd.; Koppert; Agrauxine.

Regional Farming Practices and Environmental Factors Positively Impacting Market Patterns:

As customers are aware of and demand sustainably produced food, the market for plant activators is shifting toward treatments that boost crop quality and yield without leaving behind dangerous residues. Market trends are also influenced by environmental conditions and regional farming practices, leading to a wide range of applications and formulas tailored to specific needs. The introduction of sustainable agriculture practices and the increasing need for higher crop yields will drive the industry's development. As the world's population grows and the demand for higher agricultural output and environmentally conscious farming methods becomes more pressing, plant activators become indispensable tools.

Plant Activator Industry News & Trends:

In keeping with the global trend toward more environmentally friendly agricultural methods, major companies in the plant activator market are focusing increasingly on products derived from natural sources, such as microbial components and botanical extracts. Examples of integrated therapies that combine multiple modes of action, such as producing plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) and activating systemic acquired resistance (SAR), are gaining popularity because of their comprehensive approach to enhancing crop health.

In order to expand its product line, the Italian biostimulant company Valagro purchased MicroBioControl, a French business that specializes in microbial-based plant activators, in October 2023.

BASF will launch RhizoVital Zn, a zinc-infused biobased plant activator that will boost crop resistance to drought, heat stress, and salinity, in September 2023

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plant activator market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the plant activator market based on source (biological, synthetic), form (liquid, dry), application (foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, water drenching), crop (cereals & grains, pulses & oil crops, fruits & vegetables, ornamental & turf), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

