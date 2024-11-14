Visiting Media’s Ben Powers Becomes Chief Innovation Officer, Jascha Kaykas-Wolff Named New CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in hospitality sales enablement solutions, announced two strategic leadership transitions today. Founder and CEO Ben Powers steps into a newly created role as Chief Innovation Officer, while COO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff has been appointed as the company’s new CEO.

This transition positions Visiting Media to deliver an even greater impact through customer-centric innovation, growth, and operational excellence.

With over 20 years of experience in hospitality technology, Ben Powers has redefined the industry by founding Visiting Media and launching its groundbreaking TrueTour™ immersive selling software and SalesHub™ platform. As Chief Innovation Officer, Ben will continue to work closely with the Sales Organization along with a focus on enhancing the company’s product vision, ensuring customer insights guide the next wave of market-defining technology.

“This new role is an opportunity for me to do more of what I love most: growing the company, prioritizing our customers, and bringing innovative technologies to the industry,” said Powers. “In partnership with Jascha, I fully expect Visiting Media to further establish itself as the leader in hospitality sales solutions.”

Jascha Kaykas-Wolff steps into the CEO role, bringing a deep background in scaling global products, as well as leveraging AI and customer data at some of the most prominent brands in the technology industry like Microsoft, Mozilla, and more. Known for leading high-performing teams and driving customer-focused growth, Jascha is set to lead Visiting Media into an era of unprecedented impact.

“Our focus is on delivering immense value to our customers in an industry that sets the gold standard for delivering amazing experiences. We see our industry at a transformative point where customer data, AI, and innovative analytics can help our customers deliver even more value,” said Kaykas-Wolff. “I’m thrilled to lead an organization that is continuously setting new standards in hospitality technology and empowering our customers with solutions that anticipate their evolving needs. With the exceptional team at Visiting Media and world class investors, we’re poised for exciting growth.”

With the recent launch of SalesHub™, strong leadership additions including Senior Vice President of Global Sales Steve Sackman , Senior VP of Technology Bob Williams , and Senior Vice President of Product Management and UX Jonathan Coffey , Visiting Media is poised for long-term success in delivering value for the hospitality sector.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Our mission is to revolutionize sales enablement and digital asset management solutions for property and above-property sales teams by harnessing the power of immersion to gain a competitive edge. Our innovative solutions redefine the management and distribution of immersive assets across diverse channels, reshaping how the hospitality industry conducts sales and communication.

