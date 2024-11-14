Thumzup Accelerates Expansion Across the Greater Los Angeles Area Following Nasdaq Listing

Thumzup begins aggressive expansion in key regions such as Beverly Hills, the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale, and more

Company is deploying additional resources to strengthen partnerships with local businesses

Empowering gig economy workers to get paid to post and to sign up new advertisers



Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, is thrilled to announce an ambitious expansion plan aimed at significantly growing its presence throughout the greater Los Angeles region. The Company, which has been primarily focused on the west side of Los Angeles, is aggressively expanding into new areas. Following the Company’s successful Nasdaq listing and $8.2 million dollar underwritten offering, Thumzup is leveraging new resources to accelerate growth and connect more businesses with local communities through its innovative user-generated advertising approach.

This strategic expansion targets key areas, including Beverly Hills, the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, Hollywood, Pasadena, Glendale, and more, with a dual approach that not only helps local businesses amplify their brand reach, but also empowers individuals within the gig economy. By enabling everyday social media users to create authentic content and promote local businesses, Thumzup fosters a mutually beneficial ecosystem where advertisers can engage audiences with greater authenticity and individuals can earn income by supporting and uplifting their local communities. This model strengthens local economies and builds lasting partnerships between consumers and businesses.

“Our successful Nasdaq listing has provided us with the capital and momentum needed to ramp up our growth across Los Angeles and Southern California,” said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “By investing in our expansion, we are not only supporting local businesses but also actively contributing to the growth of Los Angeles’ gig economy. We believe in empowering individuals to earn income through their creativity and engagement, creating a more connected and thriving community.”

Thumzup’s platform incentivizes users to share branded content with their social networks, blending traditional marketing with peer-to-peer endorsements. This grassroots strategy has shown proven effectiveness in driving brand awareness and engagement, particularly in diverse and dynamic markets like Los Angeles.

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

