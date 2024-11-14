Global Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey 2024: Management Software, Predictive Maintenance, Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, Collision Avoidance, Wearables, Remote Control Vehicles And More

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the results of interviews with key personnel at 162 operating mines across the globe.

The survey examines trends in uptake of 13 technologies at the mine site, spanning mine management software, predictive maintenance, drones, autonomous vehicles, collision avoidance, wearables, remote control vehicles and more. The report also identifies intentions to invest in the next two years, and compares results by region, mine type and company type.



The analyst's latest mine-site technology adoption survey shows mines have made significant investments in, or fully implemented, mine planning and management software, along with mine communication systems. The US and South African mines have the highest penetration of technologies, but the gap between regions is closing.



Over the next two years a high share expect to invest in predictive maintenance for mobile equipment and mine management software. The majors are generally marginally ahead of the small- and medium-sized miners with regards to the degree of investment in each technology, aside from fatigue detection and collision avoidance systems where the variance is more significant.



The survey was conducted between March and May 2024, and included only operating mine sites.

A total of 162 individual mines were interviewed, giving a confidence interval (margin of error) of 8% with a 95% confidence level.

Almost 50% of responses were from surface-only mines; 33% from underground-only mines, and 17% from individuals where the mines had both surface and underground operations. Only one response was accepted per mine.

The split between majors and non-majors (mid-tier miners or producing juniors) was 54% to 46%, respectively.

Assess the current adoption rates for each of 13 key technologies

Compare adoption by mine type, region and company type

Assess the potential for future investment by technology, both new investment and future investment.

Analyse potential investment rates by region, mine type and company type

