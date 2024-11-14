Konica Minolta Announces Official Launch of JETvarnish 3D Web 400

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the official launch of its latest embellishment press. The JETvarnish 3D Web 400, a one-of-a-kind 100% web-fed digital embellishment solution seamlessly integrates spot UV coating, hot foil stamping and variable data printing in a single pass. The new finishing device is the only single-pass spot-UV and hot foil embellishment reel-to-reel system available in the market.

Today’s creatives and marketers are looking for ways to set their ideas apart in order to engage interest and purchases among highly targeted audiences. Digital production makes embellishment easier, faster and more cost-effective than ever, particularly for short and medium print runs. Additionally, respondents to a digital print trends survey from Keypoint Intelligence report the ability to upcharge approximately 23 percent for print-enhanced jobs.

Embellishment offers nonstop ways to create visually stunning, tactile, high-value pieces – from brochures and signage to direct mail and packaging. Combining embossing, debossing, varnishing, foils and other techniques with variable data printing to personalize materials creates even greater impact, impressions and ROI, for print shops and their customers. Labels coupled with embellishment are creating major marketing opportunities across the board. In addition, through the production and delivery of boxes and folding cartons with color, embellishments and personal messaging, the industry has helped brands deliver a novel unboxing experience for customers.

Konica Minolta has a strong footprint and impact in the industrial print market. The company offers top-notch service through 83 service locations nationwide and industrial print specialists across all segments. With competition stimulating the market, the company’s Industrial and Production Print group is also ideally positioned for growth and meeting customer demands through its proven technology already in the field.

“Konica Minolta was ahead of its time in this space when it launched digital embellishment years ago. We now offer a full lineup of embellishment devices to produce attention-getting materials that also raise profit margins,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “The fact that embellishments can be created at a production level of one is also impressive, and makes experimenting and testing creative concepts easier and more affordable, all because digital production significantly reduces labor and setup costs.”

Tailored for the evolving needs of the self-adhesive label and flexible packaging sectors, the JETvarnish 3D Web 400 is the ultimate solution for heightened responsiveness, superior quality and increased value. It enables converters and printers to reduce customers’ time-to-market, while transforming the impact of their labels and packaging on the shelf, in full compliance with their environmental strategies. The new model is print process agnostic, with the ability to embellish offset, flexo, toner and almost any print method.

The versatile JETvarnish 3D Web 400 meets the most varied requirements for short, medium and long runs by enhancing printed production with digital spot UV varnish and hot foil stamping in fixed or variable data, flat or embossed, facilitating multi-runs and versioning. Optionally equipped with a flexo unit and a semi-rotary die cutter, which will be available shortly after launch, this product seamlessly blends the advantages of both digital and conventional printing.

“We received some incredibly positive feedback during demonstrations at Labelexpo Americas, with a great deal of excitement over its unique features, and attendees calling the single-pass ability a complete game changer,” continued Mallozzi. “The JETvarnish 3D Web 400 provides real value for our clients, enriching print, customization and personalization. With speeds up to 42 meters per minute, it is more productive than earlier models and accommodates uncoated materials along with coated and synthetics.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s JETvarnish 3D Web 400 online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment