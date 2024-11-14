Chile Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024: Overall Telecom and Pay-TV Services Revenue will Grow at a CAGR of 1.5% During 2023-2028

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2023-2028 period, primarily supported by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. The mobile data segment will be the largest revenue contributor in 2023 and will account for 37.8% of the total telecom service revenue.
This growth will be driven by continued rise in mobile internet and smartphone subscriber base, and projected increase in adoption of 5G services, which yield higher data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue, meanwhile, will grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, supported by huge demand for high-speed connectivity, continued rise in fiber-broadband connections among residential and business customers and increase in fixed broadband ARPU over the forecast period.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Chile.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Scope
- The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028.
- 4G subscriptions will hold a majority share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023
- Entel Chile and Movistar Chile will account for a combined 59.1% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023
- Average monthly mobile voice usage in Chile will decline to 248 minutes in 2028 in line with the increasing user preference for OTT-based voice communication alternatives.
Reasons to Buy
- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Chile's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Chile's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Chile's telecommunications markets.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Chile.
Key Topics Covered:
Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type , 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, Network Sharing Agreement, 5G Network Coverage, 6G Development, Subsea Cable Deployment
- Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028
- Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2022-2028
Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028
- Total mobile subscriptions , 2022-2028
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market shares, 2023
- Pre-/postpaid market shares , 2023
- MVNO subscription market share, 2023
Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028
Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and Pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028
- Total Pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028
- Market share trends
- Total Pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023
- Service revenue trends
- Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028
Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshot (Entel Chile, Movistar Chile,VTR , Claro Chile)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Entel
- Movistar
- VTR
- Claro
- Groupo GTD
- DIRECTV Chile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ml42o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.