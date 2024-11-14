Botswana Telecom Operators Report 2024: Competitive Intelligence of Mascom, Orange Botswana, and BTC

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botswana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Botswana today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The total telecom service revenue in Botswana will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over 2023-2028, supported by revenue growth from mobile data and fixed broadband services. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over 2023-2028, driven by increasing broadband services adoption owning to government initiatives to expand fiber network coverage in the country.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period driven by increasing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of 4G services, and the promotion of higher ARPU yielding 5G services for data hungry applications such as video streaming and online gaming.

Scope

The overall telecom service revenue in Botswana will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2028, supported by revenue growth from fixed broadband and mobile data services.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, driven by growing driven by growing adoption of FTTH/B subscriptions, on the back of ongoing network coverage expansion efforts by the government to improve fiber-optic connectivity.

Mascom led the mobile market segment in Botswana in 2023, followed by Orange Botswana and BTC.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Botswana.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Botswana's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Botswana's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Botswana's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Botswana.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028, revenue

CAGR and penetration by service type, and 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, and exchange rates

The analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis - Botswana compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, national broadband strategy, and broadband infrastructure development

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider,2023

Company snapshot: Mascom

Company snapshot: Orange Botswana

Company snapshot: BTC

Appendix

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

Research methodology

