Brazil Telecom Operators Analysis Report 2024 with Competitive Analysis of Claro, Sky Brazil, Oi, Vivo, TIM Brazil, Algar Telecom, and Nextel Brazil

The provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Brazil today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Brazil will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027, primarily driven by increasing demand for mobile and fixed broadband connectivity. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This trend will be driven by increasing consumption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G data services, rising mobile data consumption and growing mobile internet subscriptions, on the back of mobile coverage expansion and growing adoption of smartphones. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 7.8%, driven by growth in FTTH subscriptions, and increased fixed broadband network availability across the country.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Brazil.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.
- Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
Market highlights
- Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration
- Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
- Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
- Regulatory context
- Regulatory highlights, national broadband network, 5G update, spectrum developments
Telecom market outlook
- Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027
- Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027
- Mobile services market
- Mobile service penetration and subscription trends
- Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027
- Total mobile subscriptions, 2021-2027
- Device adoption trends
- Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027
- Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Payment types and technology trends
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type
- Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027
- Churn and usage trends
- Churn, voice usage, data usage
- Market share trends
- Subscription market shares, 2022
- Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022
- MVNO subscription market share, 2022
Fixed services market
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027
- Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027
- Fixed service penetration and subscription trends
- Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023
- Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023
- Fixed service revenue trends
- Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027
- Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027
Pay-TV services market
- Penetration and subscription trends
- TV and Pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027
- Total Pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027
- Market share trends
- Total Pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022
- Service revenue trends
- Total Pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027
- Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027
- Competitive landscape and company snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview
- Company snapshot (Vivo, Claro, Oi, TIM Brazil)
Companies Featured
- Claro
- Sky Brazil
- Oi
- Vivo
- TIM Brazil
- Algar Telecom
- Nextel Brazil
