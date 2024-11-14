Brazil Telecom Operators Analysis Report 2024 with Competitive Analysis of Claro, Sky Brazil, Oi, Vivo, TIM Brazil, Algar Telecom, and Nextel Brazil

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Brazil today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Brazil will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027, primarily driven by increasing demand for mobile and fixed broadband connectivity. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This trend will be driven by increasing consumption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G data services, rising mobile data consumption and growing mobile internet subscriptions, on the back of mobile coverage expansion and growing adoption of smartphones. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 7.8%, driven by growth in FTTH subscriptions, and increased fixed broadband network availability across the country.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Brazil.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Brazil's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Brazil's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Brazil's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Brazil.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, national broadband network, 5G update, spectrum developments

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027

Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027

Total mobile subscriptions, 2021-2027

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027

Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2022

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022

MVNO subscription market share, 2022

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027

Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and Pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027

Total Pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Total Pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022

Service revenue trends

Total Pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (Vivo, Claro, Oi, TIM Brazil)

Companies Featured

Claro

Sky Brazil

Oi

Vivo

TIM Brazil

Algar Telecom

Nextel Brazil

