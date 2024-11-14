Germany Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 with Competitive Analysis of Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, Telefonica Deutschland (O2 Germany), 1&1 Drillisch, Sky Germany, Freenet

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Germany will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.1%, during 2023-2028 primarily driven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.Telcos will capitalize on the growing ubiquity of 5G to upsell higher-ARPU 5G plans.

Mobile data service revenue will also increase with increasing adoption of M2M/IoT solutions, which in turn will be driven by telcos delivering a portfolio of solutions for a broad number of use cases. Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase during 2023-2028 period, supported by the promotion of FMC and other multiplay plans by telcos to drive the uptake of fixed broadband services and to monetize existing and newly deployed fixed broadband infrastructure.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Germany.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind the published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, the publisher's base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Germany's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Germany's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Germany's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, Country Telecom Market Snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, Real GDP growth, Nominal GDP, Consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, Exchange rates

Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis of Germany compared to the Europe and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, Gigabit Strategy 2030, Spectrum Updates

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription market share by service area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Deutsche Telekom

Company snapshot: Vodafone Germany

Company snapshot: O2 Germany

Company snapshot: 1&1 Drillisch AG

