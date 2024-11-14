Crown Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue of $8.0 Million

Reiterates Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance of $9 Million and $22 Million, Respectively

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Today, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We’re pleased with our strong third quarter performance, achieving record quarterly revenue of $8.0 million. Crown’s results this quarter reflect the solid foundation and growing operational momentum across our three highly scalable businesses,” said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. “With diverse and related business divisions, we are focused on developing and providing cutting-edge solutions for multiple large and growing addressable markets. The second half of 2024 continues to bring increased demand for our solutions, as evidenced by recent project wins for lead pipe identification and remediation, slant wells installations, and fiber optic network construction, as well as a strong pipeline for upcoming projects. Crown is well positioned to achieve our growth objectives for the remainder of 2024, and importantly remaining on track to achieve profitability in full year 2025.”

“In 2024, we strategically sought and established a leadership team comprised of industry experts, each bringing a track record of proven success in business, paired with a desire to disrupt the status quo with innovation. We are excited to witness our team execute our vision and plan to provide innovative solutions that benefit communities and the environment, deliver positive societal change, and shape a better future,” concluded. Mr. Croxall.

Recent Business Highlights

Smart Windows

Announced three-phase product rollout strategy of its first-generation Smart Window Inserts expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025.



Fiber Optics

Secured three major customer agreements for design and construction of fiber optics networks in Oregon and Nevada.



Water Solutions

Slant Wells

Commenced installation of two proprietary design slant wells at Vista Serena’s Twin Dolphin in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, unlocking a new source of water in an area challenged with clean water access.



Engaged with new customers for survey work in the Los Cabos area to prepare for future slant well installations.

Lead Pipes: Element 82 & PE Pipelines

Secured initial lead pipe detection projects for Element 82 in the states of Florida and New York.



Signed over $15 million in Element 82 lead pipe inspection projects in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.



Awarded two initial lead pipe remediation contracts for PE Pipelines, totaling $33 million.



Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue was $8.0 million for the third quarter 2024, increased from zero in the same period of 2023. Increased revenue is primarily attributable to new contracts from Crown’s Fiber Optics and Water Solutions businesses, including the new Element 82 lead detection business.

Gross profit was $1.4 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to gross profit of zero in the same period of 2023.

Operating expenses were approximately $7.2 million for the third quarter 2024, up from $3.4 million in same period of 2023.

Net loss was $5.9 million for the third quarter 2024, compared with net loss of $2.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue was $13.4 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, increased from $0.1 million in the same period of 2023. Increased revenue is primarily attributable to new Fiber Optics and Water Solutions contracts, including the new Element 82 business.

Gross profit was $0.9 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared to gross profit of zero in the same period of 2023.

Operating expenses were approximately $15.4 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, up from $12.4 million in same period of 2023.

Net loss was $15.5 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared with net loss of $19.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Stockholders’ Equity was $9.9 million, and cash was approximately $3.1 million.

Outlook

Crown reiterates its fourth quarter and full year 2024 revenue guidance of $9.0 million and $22.0 million, respectively. The Company introduces its full year 2025 outlook, anticipating revenue between $30 million and $35 million, while remaining on track to achieve profitability in 2025.

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of three business divisions, Smart Windows, Fiber Optics, and Water Solutions, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

