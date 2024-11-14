Evolution Metals LLC and Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp Announce Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 Related to Proposed Business Combination

Chicago, IL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMA) and Evolution Metals LLC have announced they have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Global concerns over critical metals and materials supply chain risks have escalated into the geopolitical and capital markets arenas. Responses to these concerns are focused on acquisitions of mining assets such as Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt and Rare Earths. Because of these responses, an increasing number of upstream critical mineral mining projects are being brought to the capital markets.

However, the primary risk to these supply chains stem from a lack of midstream processing capacity, and not a lack of upstream mineral availability. The midstream supply chain needs to be strengthened to process and produce batteries and magnets critical to sectors including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy industries.

Without a rapid increase of processing capacity, the drive for new resource development will fail or will continue to contribute to the bottleneck in midstream processing capacity.

Evolution Metals LLC (“Evolution Metals”) has been focused on capturing and maximizing the strategic value and synergies derived from rapidly expanding the midstream processing capacities by identifying and expanding existing commercially proven manufacturing processes and technologies in the critical metals and materials midstream processing supply chain globally; with a focus on recycling end-of-life materials to generate key midstream feed materials; and by assembling a world class management team compiled of industry leading operators with dedication to continuously increasing the efficiency, reducing the costs, improving the quality control and maximizing the competitiveness of these capabilities by integrating cutting-edge robotics driven by artificial intelligence throughout its processing plants.

Such an application of ideas has not been commercially viable to date because existing commercially proven manufacturing processes and technologies are currently small scale and fragmented globally which limits access to growth capital. To significantly strengthen the critical metals and materials supply chain, these manufacturing processes and technologies need to be consolidated, integrated, managed with expertise and expanded with rapid deployment of growth capital.

“We look forward to fulfilling our mandated mission to complete an acquisition in the technology metals and energy transition materials industry.” noted Daniel Mamadou, CEO of WTMA.

“We are extremely excited for Evolution Metals & Technologies to become the first fully integrated critical metals and materials global supply chain that is not reliant on Chinese producers, pursuant to the merger between Evolution Metals and WTMA” remarked David Wilcox, Founder of Evolution Metals and incoming Executive Chairman of Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (“EM&T”, the “Company” or “New EM”), the surviving entity from the merger. “As the world transitions to electrify its global vehicle fleet and significantly increases capacity in energy storage solutions, our world needs an independent and sustainable critical metals and materials supply chain with significantly increased capacities in the midstream and downstream to support sectors including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances, and renewable energy industries. EM&T is uniquely positioned globally to fulfill this mission.”

“Neodymium and praseodymium are key rare earth elements required for the manufacturing of magnets. Through this proposed business combination with EM&T, we also honor the memory of Carl Auer von Welsbach, who discovered these two elements in 1885” said Daniel Mamadou, CEO of WTMA, “more importantly, with its capital base, its management talent and proven technologies, Evolution Metals & Technologies is a credible contender to take on the challenge of creating an independent supply chain in critical metals and materials.”

The risk profile of the current global supply chain in critical metals and materials presents unique and sizeable challenges:

China’s dominance over battery and magnet metals and other critical metals and materials supply chains: as a major share of the mid and down-stream parts of the battery material and rare earth supply chain are located inside China, the rest of the World faces a high dependency on Chinese exports, which equates to a vulnerability of supply as well as a single point of failure in the global supply chain for critical metals and materials.

as a major share of the mid and down-stream parts of the battery material and rare earth supply chain are located inside China, the rest of the World faces a high dependency on Chinese exports, which equates to a vulnerability of supply as well as a single point of failure in the global supply chain for critical metals and materials. Strategic leverage of the industries that need permanent magnets: the rare earth supply chain and the products that require magnets represent trillions of dollars in advanced technology sectors including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy sectors.

the rare earth supply chain and the products that require magnets represent trillions of dollars in advanced technology sectors including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy sectors. Market Control: Chinese producers influence prices within the global markets for battery materials and rare earths, making it difficult for new entrants to compete economically with China’s pricing power; this has hindered the development of alternative supply chain businesses historically.

EM&T will achieve its mission by acquiring controlling interests in five entities (collectively, the “Operating Companies”) within the critical metals and materials global supply chain. The five Operating Companies provide a foundation for EM&T’s expansion, with the following key advantages:

Secure, High Quality, Reliable Supply for Customers : The Operating Companies have the capacity and sourcing as an integrated supply chain to reliably provide customers with consistent quality products. The Operating Companies and their management teams have established long-term customer relationships with key industrial players, including SK, Samsung, Ford, GM and Hyundai, among others in industries including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances, and renewable energy sectors. We expect to expand our network of strategic partnerships to secure and diversify stable supply chains and mitigate risks.

: The Operating Companies have the capacity and sourcing as an integrated supply chain to reliably provide customers with consistent quality products. The Operating Companies and their management teams have established long-term customer relationships with key industrial players, including SK, Samsung, Ford, GM and Hyundai, among others in industries including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances, and renewable energy sectors. We expect to expand our network of strategic partnerships to secure and diversify stable supply chains and mitigate risks. EM&T has ambitions to develop a consolidated end of life recycling facility for batteries and e-scrap which will be the largest such facility in the world : Critical Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“CMR”), one of the Operating Companies, had previously operated the world’s largest (that we know of) lithium-ion battery recycling facility, located in the United States. With the proceeds of this merger, the Company intends to re-build its lithium-ion battery recycling capacity; add new capacity for the recycling of e-scrap into feed materials to be granulated into <2mm particles for NFC beneficiation; and add the capacity for beneficiation of mixed metal concentrates, non-ferrous metals; and rare earths separation. The Company believes that having these core feedstock processing capabilities in the United States will benefit domestic and international automotive manufacturers and buyers of magnets located in the U.S. and throughout the western world.

: Critical Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“CMR”), one of the Operating Companies, had previously operated the world’s largest (that we know of) lithium-ion battery recycling facility, located in the United States. With the proceeds of this merger, the Company intends to re-build its lithium-ion battery recycling capacity; add new capacity for the recycling of e-scrap into feed materials to be granulated into <2mm particles for NFC beneficiation; and add the capacity for beneficiation of mixed metal concentrates, non-ferrous metals; and rare earths separation. The Company believes that having these core feedstock processing capabilities in the United States will benefit domestic and international automotive manufacturers and buyers of magnets located in the U.S. and throughout the western world. Fully Integrated Metals, Alloy and Flake Operations for Sintered and Bonded Magnets: Our ambitions are to replicate our Korean capabilities across metal and alloy-making operations, capabilities to process neodymium and praseodymium (“NdPr”) oxides into NdPr metal and alloys, and to produce high-quality sintered block and bonded permanent magnets essential for a wide range of applications. We will specialize in transforming alloys into bonded magnets, which are used in consumer electronics, appliances, and EVs. Our future bonded magnet product line is expected to include a comprehensive range of ferrite and NdFeB magnets for various applications such as BLDC motors, water pumps, sensors, and more. Our sintered block magnet production is expected to be supported by a 115,000 square foot facility, where we can convert NdPr alloy into high-quality magnets to serve critical applications in EVs, wind turbines, MRIs, appliances, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Our ambitions are to replicate our Korean capabilities across metal and alloy-making operations, capabilities to process neodymium and praseodymium (“NdPr”) oxides into NdPr metal and alloys, and to produce high-quality sintered block and bonded permanent magnets essential for a wide range of applications. We will specialize in transforming alloys into bonded magnets, which are used in consumer electronics, appliances, and EVs. Our future bonded magnet product line is expected to include a comprehensive range of ferrite and NdFeB magnets for various applications such as BLDC motors, water pumps, sensors, and more. Our sintered block magnet production is expected to be supported by a 115,000 square foot facility, where we can convert NdPr alloy into high-quality magnets to serve critical applications in EVs, wind turbines, MRIs, appliances, aerospace, and defense sectors. Automation and Smart Factory Investments : Advanced robotics and AI-driven quality control systems support operational efficiency and consistency, enabling the Company to compete effectively on a global scale. With specialized expertise in sector-specific robotics, we plan to automate complex processes in our magnet-making plants, reducing labor costs while improving precision and production output. We believe our in-house AI technologies will further optimize manufacturing processes, such as the development of specialized machines for automatic magnet extraction from hard drives.

: Advanced robotics and AI-driven quality control systems support operational efficiency and consistency, enabling the Company to compete effectively on a global scale. With specialized expertise in sector-specific robotics, we plan to automate complex processes in our magnet-making plants, reducing labor costs while improving precision and production output. We believe our in-house AI technologies will further optimize manufacturing processes, such as the development of specialized machines for automatic magnet extraction from hard drives. Efficient, Synergy-Driven Sales and Marketing : Centralized marketing operations are expected to enhance supplier-buyer relationships, encourage efficient cross-selling and up-selling and optimize capital investments. We believe that sustained long-term revenue growth can be driven by building and leveraging our brand to help support and validate customer acquisition efforts for products and services. Our goal is to build a strong single EM&T brand that enhances the reach and credibility of the Operating Companies. This centralized framework will enable tailored marketing strategies and messaging for each product and service line. The core marketing team will deploy both direct and indirect business-to-business (“B2B”) digital and traditional marketing strategies, including vertical trade publications, trade shows, financial events, and partnerships. The Operating Companies expect to target specific industries including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy sectors, with the aim of strategically positioning our products and services within these key sectors.

: Centralized marketing operations are expected to enhance supplier-buyer relationships, encourage efficient cross-selling and up-selling and optimize capital investments. We believe that sustained long-term revenue growth can be driven by building and leveraging our brand to help support and validate customer acquisition efforts for products and services. Our goal is to build a strong single EM&T brand that enhances the reach and credibility of the Operating Companies. This centralized framework will enable tailored marketing strategies and messaging for each product and service line. The core marketing team will deploy both direct and indirect business-to-business (“B2B”) digital and traditional marketing strategies, including vertical trade publications, trade shows, financial events, and partnerships. The Operating Companies expect to target specific industries including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy sectors, with the aim of strategically positioning our products and services within these key sectors. Proven Leadership and Expertise: With over 200 years of combined management experience in critical metals and materials production and engineering, military and defense manufacturing, automotive, robotics/AI and advanced recycling, our senior leadership teams has the track record to drive significant growth.

The five Operating Companies include one U.S. company and four Korean companies each with specialized capabilities critical to the EM&T’s integrated supply chain:

CMR, to our knowledge, has historically been the largest global processor of spent lithium-ion batteries, converting them into battery mixed metal concentrate (“MMC”). Because batteries at CMR are end-of-life, there is minimal waste processing to salable and usable commodities further downstream. This capability is expected to ensure a reliable supply of key battery materials. The MMC and non-ferrous materials produced by these input processors are sold to the U.S. market, providing a critical source of essential materials for various industries. The ferrous materials produced by CMR, including spent magnets, are expected to be processed further into NdPr Oxide, which we expect will be supplied to KCM for further processing. In addition, CMR plans to:

Expand to process hydrometeorology for further beneficiation to precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”), carbonates, and sulphates to supply EV battery giga-factories; and, Incorporate a full destruction facility targeted for end-of-life government e-scrap to re-introduce materials back into the domestic supply chain;

KCM (Korea) – Specializes in converting oxides into metals, with a current capability for permanent magnet metals. These processed metals are further used to produce high-performance magnet alloys essential for various applications. These materials are essential feedstocks that KCM provides to NS World and KMMI (and others), for the production of magnet materials.

KMMI (Korea) – A premier manufacturer of advanced, high-efficiency sintered block magnets, which are crucial for advanced technologies in sectors including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances and renewable energy industries, where precision and durability are paramount. We expect KMMI’s expertise will ensure that these magnets meet the stringent requirements of these industries and play a key role in maintaining the technological edge of critical systems.

NS World (Korea) – A leading producer of bonded magnets from NdPr alloy supplied by KCM. These lightweight magnets are integral to applications in everyday electronics including vehicle sensors, home appliance sensors, laptops, cellular phones, etc., offering unique capabilities in specialized sectors for low temperature applications

Handa Lab (Korea) – Focuses on artificial intelligence and software development, including EV charging systems advanced automation technologies. Handa Lab is expected to support the other EM&T Operating Companies to drive innovations and efficiencies in machine manufacturing processes.

EM&T is positioned to scale, replicate and automate, as demand for critical metals and materials continues to rise. EM&T plans to increase its production capacity within the next five years to over 200,000 tons annually by investing in expanded manufacturing and processing facilities and enhancing operational efficiency through automation.

Additionally, the financing contemplated by the PIPE Term Sheet, including a $500 million anchor equity investment and a $6.2 billion debt facility, is expected to allow EM&T to rapidly scale and secure the financial resources necessary to achieve our growth objectives. These investments are expected to be instrumental in expanding key capabilities and capacities, such as the development of US Department of Defense secured facility e-scrap recycling plants and advanced permanent magnet production facilities in both the US and South Korea.

EM&T’s ambitions are to produce various concentrates, oxides, metals, powders, alloy, flakes, carbonates, sulfates, pCAM and magnets (bonded and sintered) and their related products used in global industries, including, but not limited to, the automotive, aerospace, defense, healthcare, high tech, consumer electronics and appliances, and renewable energy industries.

EM&T envisions expanding its supply chain capacity, revenues, and customer base through:

Strategic Feedstock Sources and Offtake Agreements: The Company is focused on securing stable and reliable feedstock sources through a multi-faceted approach that will include recycling operations, critical offtake agreements with leading battery manufacturers, and potentially making strategic investments in late-stage exploration mines to secure raw materials. These efforts are expected to ensure a consistent supply of essential materials, minimizing supply chain risks and maintaining production continuity. Additionally, we believe we can strengthen our position by establishing trading relationships and potentially investing in a leaching/cracking facility, further enhancing our capability to process and produce high-quality feedstock for future operations.

The Company is focused on securing stable and reliable feedstock sources through a multi-faceted approach that will include recycling operations, critical offtake agreements with leading battery manufacturers, and potentially making strategic investments in late-stage exploration mines to secure raw materials. These efforts are expected to ensure a consistent supply of essential materials, minimizing supply chain risks and maintaining production continuity. Additionally, we believe we can strengthen our position by establishing trading relationships and potentially investing in a leaching/cracking facility, further enhancing our capability to process and produce high-quality feedstock for future operations. Cross-Selling and Up-Selling: Enhancing product offerings within the integrated supply chain to provide greater value to existing customers.

Enhancing product offerings within the integrated supply chain to provide greater value to existing customers. Expanding Production Capacity: Strategic investments to significantly increase production output over the next several years following the proposed business combination, including increased oxide production and strategic recycling investments. For example, we aim to process high-security e-scrap for sectors requiring stringent data protocols, such as the US government and the medical industry. We also expect to recover key battery metals for reuse in new battery production.

Strategic investments to significantly increase production output over the next several years following the proposed business combination, including increased oxide production and strategic recycling investments. For example, we aim to process high-security e-scrap for sectors requiring stringent data protocols, such as the US government and the medical industry. We also expect to recover key battery metals for reuse in new battery production. Implementing Advanced Automation and AI: We intend to achieve price and quality parity with global competitors by automating key production activities. We will focus on optimizing processes to produce sintered and bonded magnets more efficiently and effectively. Additionally, we expect to be at the forefront of advancing recycling technologies, including both fabrication and recycling operations, where we can harness the power of AI and robotics to create intelligent facilities.

We intend to achieve price and quality parity with global competitors by automating key production activities. We will focus on optimizing processes to produce sintered and bonded magnets more efficiently and effectively. Additionally, we expect to be at the forefront of advancing recycling technologies, including both fabrication and recycling operations, where we can harness the power of AI and robotics to create intelligent facilities. Leveraging Western Demand for Non-Chinese Alternatives: Our strategy focuses on addressing offering a non-Chinese alternative critical metals and materials supply chain to global companies. With key resources such as rare earth and magnets essential to their operations, securing an independent supply chain has become a priority for many companies as they aim to mitigate geopolitical risks and establish a stable supply base.

