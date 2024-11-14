Target Drone Market Size to Hit USD 12342.87 Million by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target drones are a subclass of remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for testing and evaluating armament systems, counter-artillery operations, and replicating actual air combat training for anti-aircraft crews. It increases the combat readiness of the nation's defense forces by providing dependable, efficient, and cost-effective weaponry, training, and employment. An essential element is that the primary components (battery, micromotor, controller, and sensors) are virtually identical regardless of the shape and size of the drone.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/target-drone-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Systems for Military Operations Drives the Global Market

Unmanned systems have been widely used for various military purposes, introducing a new dimension to the defense industry. Unmanned devices lessen military troops' workload and direct contact with the enemy. Hence, remotely operated systems proved to be preferable to manually operated systems. Employing remotely piloted target drones reduces mission duration and operational expenses. In addition, unmanned systems have shown to be highly dependable. They are utilized by government agencies and military forces worldwide since they lessen the chance of injury to the pilot. In order to replicate the threat posed by an autonomous system on the battlefield, the demand for target drones has steadily risen over the past two decades.

Rising Deployment of Defense Systems in Emerging Countries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increased geopolitical instability, cross-border infiltration, and terrorism, along with the better economic conditions of emerging economies, fueled the demand for air defense systems that can protect a nation from aerial attacks. Many growing countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, wish to implement layered air and missile defense systems to address aerial threats posed by hostile governments and terrorist organizations. In addition, as global tension and insecurity increase, numerous growing nations want to develop the most sophisticated air, naval, and ground defensive systems. As a result, it presents an opportunity for makers of target drones to deliver unmanned vehicles to these nations for purposes such as target and decoy, target acquisition, and combat training.

Regional Insights

North America's target drone market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period. The North American region includes regional markets in the United States and Canada. The need for target vehicles and accompanying systems will expand dramatically in the coming years. Currently, businesses are inventing and producing products and solutions to fulfill market demands. The region is among the world's most technologically advanced. It features a number of potential enterprises creating goods for defense and military training applications to meet the diverse market demands. In addition, several payloads, such as infrared augmentation, proximity scoring, tow targets, and passive and active radar augmentation, are being explored on the target drone market in the region. Further, Boeing, AeroTargets International LLC, Griffon Aerospace, and Kratos Defense and Security Inc. are among North America's leading manufacturers of target drone technology.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% over the forecast period. Numerous firms, including BAE Systems, MBDA, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, Saab A.B., Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Rheinmetall AG, have headquarters in this region, resulting in a substantial amount of money. These businesses test and assess their military systems using target drones. The military and defense organizations in the region acquire target drones for their personnel's training and growth. In addition, many manufacturing, research, and development centers exist in the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and France to produce creative solutions to meet market demands. Europe has also played an essential role in the industry by producing, among other things, high-speed target drones, launch platforms, and recovery systems. Many manufacturing and R&D facilities are located in Europe's nations, allowing for the creation of countless new products and services.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/target-drone-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

Based on target type, the global target drone market is bifurcated into full-scale, sub-scaled, and towing. The sub-scaled segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.94% over the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operation, the global target drone market is divided into remotely operated, optionally piloted, and autonomous operation. The remotely operated segment accounts for the largest market share and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the global target drone market is divided into aerial, marine, and ground drones. The aerial drones segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period.

Based on payload, the global target drone market is divided into flares, passive and active radar augmentation, infrared augmentation, electronic payloads, and others.

Based on application, the global target drone market is bifurcated into combat training, target and decoy, target identification, target acquisition, and others. The combat training segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global target drone market is bifurcated into the military, homeland security, and defense companies. The military segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global target drone market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period.

Top 15 Key Players

Air Affairs Australia AeroTargets International LLC Airbus S.A.S. Boeing Griffon Aerospace DRDO Kadet Defence Systems Denel SOC Ltd Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Leonardo S.p.A. Northrop Grumman QinetiQ Robonic Ltd Oy Sistemas de Control Remoto (SCR)

Recent Developments

March 2023- Kratos won USD 21.7 million Air Force contract for target drones.

February 2023- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that Kratos had accepted a USD 49,568,200 Full Rate Production (FRP) service agreement from the U.S. Navy for Lot 4 of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target for the procurement of 55 additional mission kits, aircraft, certain flight consumables, and technical data.

Segmentation

By Target Type

Full Scale Sub-Scaled Towing

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated Optionally Piloted Autonomous Operation

By Platform

Aerial Drones Marine Drones Ground Drones

By Payload

Flares Passive and Active Radar Augmentation Infrared Augmentation Electronic Payloads Others

By Applications Combat Training Target and Decoy Target Identification Target Acquisition Others By End-User

Military Homeland Security Defense Companies

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/target-drone-market/segmentation

Regional Listing

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe

APAC

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA

LATAM

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com