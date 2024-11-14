Firmani + Associates Acquired by Longtime Agency Partners

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a new era of leadership at Firmani + Associates Inc. (F+A), as longtime equity partners Kristi Herriott and Annie Alley have fully acquired one of the Northwest’s most respected independent marketing and public relations agencies from founder Mark Firmani.

The move caps a year of meaningful milestones for F+A, which earlier this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and secured its Washington state certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.

After working closely with Firmani for two decades, Herriott and Alley – along with equity partner and administrator Keri Barker – bring continuity to the transition, coupled with a fresh vision for the future.

“We’re energized to step into this next chapter, in large part because of the amazing clients and agency colleagues who inspire and challenge us every day. They’ll continue to experience the high level of commitment, thought leadership and partnership that have been hallmarks of F+A’s work for many years,” Herriott said. “This is also a time to reflect with gratitude on the foundation and reputation of excellence Mark has built. As partners, we’ve been thoughtfully approaching this transition for nearly 15 years, and it’s fulfilling to celebrate it together.”

Herriott and Alley have dedicated most of their careers to growing with F+A – a testament to the agency’s entrepreneurial culture. Herriott joined the firm in 2007, became the agency’s first equity partner in 2011, and stepped into her managing partner position in 2021. Alley started her career at F+A in 2001, then continued building her experience out of state before returning to Seattle and joining the ownership team in 2015.

Together, they’ve held nearly every role at the agency, from interns to account leads to owners. In collaboration with Firmani and talented team members, they’ve helped clients navigate headline-making successes, bet-the-company crises, at least one recession, hopefully only one pandemic, and a dramatically changing media landscape.

“At F+A, we count many client relationships in decades – not just in years – and that’s because we focus on understanding their needs and their stakeholders’ needs, and we continuously evolve to meet them,” Alley said. “Today, the lines between PR and marketing have disappeared, opening new avenues for creativity and innovation. By integrating foundational best practices with new tools and bold thinking, we can test, refine and ensure compelling stories and value propositions resonate across platforms, wherever audiences want to engage.”

F+A serves as a trusted partner to clients across professional services, healthcare and consumer sectors. Currently, the team leads media relations, community outreach and advocacy efforts for large behavioral health agencies, along with health system and long-term care providers. It drives digital and practice marketing for wealth management and financial services firms, as well as law firms known regionally and nationally for their advocacy for consumer rights and social justice issues. And in the consumer realm, F+A’s work in corporate communications and corporate social responsibility creates strong narratives and synergies with brand marketing and advertising.

As F+A’s founder, Firmani will continue to serve in an of-counsel capacity at the agency while he explores new professional pursuits. A veteran industry leader known for his skill at guiding communications around high-profile crisis issues as well as proactive campaigns, his long-term planning, mentorship and stewardship were central to the partnership transition.

“I cannot image a richer, more fulfilling career than the one I’ve had at F+A over the past three decades, and the largest driver of that is the amazingly talented people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside,” Firmani noted. “Kristi and Annie are among the most passionate, driven, consummate communications professionals in our industry, and I am very excited to see how they will lead F+A to new heights.”

The key to F+A’s ongoing success is its powerhouse team of communicators, who take pride in living the brand with clients – and in building a positive work environment and culture of empowerment, curiosity, and showing up for each other professionally and personally.

“We’ve worked hard to build a culture that not only delivers exceptional results for our clients but also fosters an environment where talented people want to grow and thrive,” Herriott said. “This new chapter will help us continue building on that commitment, ensuring F+A remains a place where great people come to do their best work. We’re all excited for what’s to come.”

About Firmani + Associates Inc.

F+A is an integrated marketing and PR firm based in Seattle, with a national footprint. For three decades, we’ve served clients in professional services, healthcare and beyond. We’re women-owned, powered by a team of exceptional professionals. More at www.firmani.com.

