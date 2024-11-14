USAHS Rounds Out Exceptional Austin Leadership Team to Tackle Healthcare Worker Shortage

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is proud to announce the appointment of a new program director at its Austin campus: Dr. Christopher Wise, who leads the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

Alongside Dr. Meghan Savage, who continues to direct the speech-language pathology (SLP) master’s program, and Dr. Eric Hicks, the interim director of the occupational therapy (OT) programs, Dr. Wise will work to ensure USAHS Austin remains at the forefront of health science and also to address the growing demand for qualified PTs.

Dr. Wise accepts his new appointment amid an ongoing challenge to fill open healthcare positions around the country. Researchers warn that by 2030, PTs, OTs and SLPs in Texas are likely to be so scarce that patients will struggle to find the expertise they need. USAHS recognizes that the leadership of its academic programs is key to preparing students to meet the increasing demand for healthcare. The addition of Dr. Wise, and the continued contributions of Dr. Savage and Dr. Hicks, shows USAHS’ commitment to delivering high-quality education that turns students into confident healthcare providers.

Christopher Wise, PT, DPT, MTC, ATC, PhD

Dr. Wise brings more than 30 years of clinical and academic experience to the Austin campus. Before arriving at USAHS in August 2024, he served as the founding chair and program director for the physical therapy department at Alvernia University. Throughout his eminent career, he has worked to provide innovative and effective care for individuals with musculoskeletal impairments.

“I am thrilled to be part of USAHS and lead the PT doctorate program at the Austin campus,” said Dr. Wise. “As healthcare evolves, our role in training future physical therapists is more important than ever. I look forward to educating the next generation of practitioners who will deliver exceptional care and advance our profession.”

Eric Hicks, PhD, MS, OTR

Dr. Hicks also entered his position at USAHS with a wealth of healthcare knowledge and experience. He came to USAHS in 2021 as Assistant Professor and Assistant Academic Program Director, determined to spur the growth and success of the OT program, and continues in that goal now as the interim program director.

“Our students are serious about making a difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Hicks. “My job here is nothing less than to give them the tools and experiences they need to become leaders in the field of occupational therapy.”

Meghan Savage, PhD, CCC-SLP

Since 2018, Dr. Savage has been an invaluable addition to the USAHS team, originally serving as the Associate Professor in the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) program and now currently as both the Senior Program Director and Associate Professor in the MS-SLP program. Dr. Savage approaches her work at USAHS with a passion for interprofessional education and collaborative practice, teaching and research.

“I am incredibly proud of the speech-language pathology program at Austin and the impact we are making at USAHS,” said Dr. Savage. “Dr. Wise and Dr. Hicks being named to direct the other departments is an important step in our development as an institution. I’m excited to work with them and watch our students and communities flourish under their guidance.”

With Dr. Wise on board, the distinguished USAHS Austin faculty is ready to train students in three much-needed specialties at a crucial moment in healthcare.

To learn more about USAHS’s Austin campus, visit https://www.usa.edu/about/our-campuses/austin-tx / .

About USAHS

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners. The University offers graduate level physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and Doctor of Education as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states—California, Florida and Texas—and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wscuc.org . The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its Certified B Corp status. Follow USAHS on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and TikTok . To learn more, visit: usa.edu /.

