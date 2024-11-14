Nayax to Showcase Tigapo’s Innovative Interactive Amusement Solution at IAAPA Expo 2024, Now with AI Chatbot for Operators

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NayaxLtd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX) - a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, is proud to showcase its broad range of end-to-end solutions for the amusement sector at the IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Nayax provides an all-in-one solution tailored for the amusement industry. It offers frictionless payments, flexible pricing for players, operational efficiency through a management web platform and mobile app, and a complete engagement and loyalty suite to drive customer retention.

Tigapo, Nayax’s line of products for amusement and FECs, offers an end-to-end ecosystem that brings state-of-the-art technology to the world of arcades. It includes a cloud-based management platform, an easy-to-use app, and sophisticated predictive algorithms, meeting consumer demand for more engagement, immersive experiences, and a mobile-first approach.

Tigapo is proud to launch two revolutionary new products at the IAAPA Expo 2024:

ChaTi is a pioneering AI chatbot that provides operators with real-time insights and personalized recommendations based on player data, machine performance monitoring, revenue tracking identifying the most profitable machines, and performance forecasting. ChaTi will help optimize profitability, predict trends, and empower operators to make faster, smarter business decisions, saving them time and money.

Tigapo will also launch the industry’s most advanced game activation readers with interactive screens both for players and operators, which showcase in-app challenges and back-end management systems and empower operators to socialize gameplay through arcade-wide leaderboards.

One of Nayax’s goals is to help operators manage their business easily. With that in mind, Nayax will launch Connect2Play, a new plug-and-play cable that seamlessly and quickly connects Nayax’s VPOS Touch payment device to nearly any unattended amusement machine. Connect2Play facilitates fast, simple, and reliable installation in the field with no specialized technical knowledge, reducing time and money spent on manual labor and installation.

Coupled with Nayax’s EasitFit 2.0 bill validator adaptor, which enables both cash and cashless payment acceptance from the same machine knock-out, Nayax’s complete solution reduces operational costs while increasing revenue generation with comprehensive telemetry and pulse mode options.

“We are delighted to introduce new capabilities to the amusement sector at this year’s IAAPA Expo,” says Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax North America. “Built with flexibility in mind, our cost-effective, scalable solutions enable amusement business operators to focus on what matters - delivering an exceptional customer experience and increasing revenue. Connect2Play, ChaTi, and our game activation reader demonstrate Nayax’s commitment to continuous innovation, creating more ways to help our customers manage their business and grow.”

Operators are invited to visit Nayax/Tigapo at booth 1817 at the IAAPA 2024 Expo from November 19 – 22 to see how Nayax’s full suite of solutions, from seamless payment integration to powerful engagement tools, can transform amusement operations and enhance player experience.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of Sep 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Tigapo, Nayax’s advanced offering for the amusement market, offers amusement game, arcade and FEC operators a wide range of comprehensive solution enhances the player experience, boosting their satisfaction with personalized, user-friendly features. It also streamlines operations by simplifying arcade management with a cloud-based management platform that provides AI-based insights for smarter decision-making..

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024 (our “Annual Report”). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com