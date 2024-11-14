U.S. Burn Care Centers Market Report 2025-2030, by Facility Type (In-hospital, Standalone), Procedure Type, Burn Severity, Service Type, Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Burn Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Facility Type (In-hospital, Standalone), Procedure Type, Burn Severity, Service Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.83% from 2025 to 2030.

The rising number of burn-related injuries is aiding the growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) data, about 131.3 million patients visit for treatment under emergency services in the U.S. annually. The increasing set-up of new burn care units within hospital facilities bolsters the growth. Moreover, the availability of advanced burn treatment alternatives like skin grafts, reconstructive surgery, wound debridement, and others are anticipated to contribute to the industry's growth in the coming years.



Growing awareness initiatives by government organizations such as the WHO and nonprofit organizations are also expected to fuel market growth in the future. These initiatives promote the number of injured patients seeking treatment from both in-hospital care units and standalone facilities, owing to the increased awareness of injuries and the availability of effective treatments. This is expected to fuel the growth in the U.S.



Long in-hospital stays, multiple operating procedures, and expensive equipment requirements make it a cost-intensive area. In addition, the increasing need for meticulous infection control measures in burn care units adds to the financial burden, which negatively affects market growth.





U.S. Burn Care Centers Market Report Highlights

Based on facility type, the standalone segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to the presence of many standalone facilities in the country and increasing incidences

Based on procedure type, the wound debridement segment dominated the market in 2024. Wound debridement treatment is the most common treatment procedure associated with burn-related emergency department (ED) visits

Based on burn severity, the partial-thickness burns segment held the largest market share in 2024 owing to the rise in the annual count of hospitalized patients attributed to partial burns and the growing occurrence of such injuries among pediatric and adult populations.

Based on service type, the inpatient segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to the increasing number of hospital admissions for victims

Based on region, the southeast region held the largest market share in 2024. The region's growth is attributed to its advantageous geographic location, which enhances patient accessibility from nearby areas, increased infrastructure investments, and advanced cutting-edge medical technologies

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the U.S. Burn Care Centers market include:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

LAC+USC Medical Burn Center

MedStar Health (MedStar Washington Hospital Center)

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Parkland Health

Dignity Health (Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Bothin Burn Center)

RWJBarnabas Health (St. Barnabas Burn Center)

Temple University Health System, Inc. (Temple University Hospital Adult Burn Center)

UMC Lions Burn Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center (University of Chicago Burn Center)

Jackson Health System (University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital Burn Center)

Weill Cornell Medicine (Weill Cornell Medicine William Randolph Hearst Burn Center)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increase in the number of in-hospital and standalone burn care facilities

3.2.1.2. Growing initiatives to increase awareness regarding burn injuries

3.2.1.3. Growing incidence of burn-related injuries in the U.S.

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of burn care treatment

3.2.2.2. Lack of trained medical staff

3.2.3. Industry Challenges

3.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Facility Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Definitions

4.2. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Facility Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Facility Type Movement & Market Share Analysis

4.4. In-house

4.5. Standalone



Chapter 5. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Procedure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Definitions

5.2. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Procedure Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Procedure Type Movement & Market Share Analysis

5.4. Wound Debridement

5.5. Skin Graft

5.6. Wound Management

5.7. Respiratory Intubation and Ventilation

5.8. Pain Management

5.9. Blood Transfusion

5.10. Infection Control

5.11. Rehabilitation



Chapter 6. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Burn Severity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Definitions

6.2. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Burn Severity Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Burn Severity Movement & Market Share Analysis

6.4. Minor Burns

6.5. Partial Thickness Burns

6.6. Full Thickness Burns



Chapter 7. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Definitions

7.2. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Service Type Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Service Type Movement & Market Share Analysis

7.4. Inpatient

7.5. Outpatient

7.6. Rehabilitation



Chapter 8. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Definitions

8.2. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Region Segment Dashboard

8.3. U.S. Burn Care Centers Market: Region Movement & Market Share Analysis

8.4. Northeast

8.5. Southeast

8.6. Southwest

8.7. Midwest

8.8. West



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

Adult Life Programs, Inc.

Dignity Health (Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Bothin Burn Center)

LAC+USC Medical Burn Center

Weill Cornell Medicine (Weill Cornell Medicine William Randolph Hearst Burn Center)

Temple University Health System, Inc. (Temple University Hospital Adult Burn Center)

Parkland Health

MedStar Health (MedStar Washington Hospital Center)

RWJBarnabas Health (St. Barnabas Burn Center)

UMC Lions Burn Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center (University of Chicago Burn Center)

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Jackson Health System (University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital Burn Center)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66rjd5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment