Serco Awarded $73 Million Contract to Continue Providing Global Logistic Support Services to the US Army

HERDON, VA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering and management services, announced today that the Company has received a recompete contract to continue supporting the U.S. Army’s mission to provide globally responsive strategic logistics capabilities and materiel readiness in support of the full range of military operations. The five-year contract has one base year and four one-year option periods, with an estimated value of $73 million, if all options are exercised.

Under this contract, Serco’s team will provide acquisition and cost analysis, strategic program mission support, contingency and operational planning, and global training and exercises in over 25 locations across 13 countries.

"This program has afforded Serco the opportunity to directly support some of the most critical operational, contingency, humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in support of the United States, US Army, and Joint and Allied Forces," stated Tom Watson, Serco's Chief Executive Officer in North America. "Our team continues to make an impact through the high-level insight our subject matter experts provide to keep the Army prepared and trained to meet future challenges."

About Serco

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.