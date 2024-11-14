Gate.io Launches New USDE Wealth Management Products, Pioneering a High-Yield and High-Liquidity Model

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset exchange Gate.io has announced the upcoming launch of its USDE wealth management products , which include USDE Staking and USDE Simple Earn, set to release on November 15 16:00:00, 2024 (UTC+8), as well as the soon-to-be-released USDE Flexible Staking. This product launch marks an innovative step forward for Gate.io in the stablecoin wealth management market, offering users new high-yield, versatile asset management options.





USDE Staking: High Annual Yield and Low Barrier On-Chain Staking

USDE Staking is an on-chain staking product from Gate.io that allows users to stake USDE, which Gate.io then delegates to validators on the Ethena network, enabling users to easily earn real on-chain rewards. With a minimum investment of just 0.1 USDE, users can access expected annual yields of up to 34%, the highest rate across the network. Additionally, USDE Staking supports anytime withdrawal, helping users manage their assets flexibly and earn stable, secure interest daily.

USDE Simple Earn: High Rewards and Multi-Function Integration for Improved Asset Allocation

Another core product in the USDE series, USDE Simple Earn will launch on Gate.io on November 15, 2024, providing a flexible solution for idle assets. In addition to real-time lending market annual rates, Gate.io has established a bonus pool of one million USDE with additional tiered annual rewards, enhancing rewards by at least 34%.

USDE Simple Earn smartly matches users with idle assets to those in need of loans, creating flexible earning opportunities. After subscribing, the system determines loan success and applicable rates hourly based on the user's preset lending rates and actual borrowing demand. Once a loan is successful, users start earning interest on an hourly basis.

Notably, with Unified Account enabled, users can deposit USDE into Simple Earn to enjoy yields during financial activities. The assets can also serve as collateral for leverage and contract trading, greatly increasing liquidity and asset utilization efficiency.

USDE Flexible Staking: A Flexible Appreciation Path for USDE Assets

Gate.io will launch USDE Flexible Staking, further expanding options for USDE asset growth. USDE Flexible Staking is an upcoming savings product requiring no staking or withdrawal; assets simply remain in the account without occupying balance. Users can participate with one click, earning returns based on average holdings.

0 Fees for USDE/USDT Spot Trading Pair for a Limited Time

From November 15th 16:00:00 to December 15th 23:59:59, 2024 (UTC+8), users can enjoy 0 trading fees on the USDE/USDT spot trading pair.

With innovative earning models and multifunctional asset management, the new USDE product line strengthens Gate.io’s leadership in the crypto finance market. The USDE Simple Earn product, in particular, leverages Unified Account functionality, enabling users to earn high rewards while allocating assets flexibly for leverage and contract trading. Future rate adjustments will be based on on-chain rates, with Gate.io holding final interpretation rights.

Gate.io remains committed to providing professional crypto asset management services globally, advancing industry progress through innovation and leading diverse development in crypto finance. The launch of the USDE series injects new vitality into the stablecoin market, enabling crypto investors to optimize asset allocation while balancing returns and liquidity.

