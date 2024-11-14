TIM LAMB GROUP BROKERS SALE OF KNOX FORD IN RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY TO DON FRANKLIN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Columbus, OH, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Infantino, Director of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Knox Ford in Radcliff, Kentucky to Don Franklin Automotive Group. The dealership was sold after owner Gary Haupt decided to simplify his portfolio and focus on his larger Ford dealership in the Louisville, Kentucky area. Chris Infantino helped to facilitate the transaction which closed on Monday, November 4, 2024. Knox Ford has been renamed to Don Franklin Radcliff Ford and is located at 461 S. Dixie Hwy., in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Gary Haupt owned Knox Ford since 1999. When he decided to sell the store to Eddie Franklin, President of Don Franklin Automotive Group, he took into account the excellent reputation he has with each of his dealerships. This location will add to their successful Ford dealerships in Columbia, Kentucky and London, Kentucky.

Don Franklin Radcliff Ford is the 28th dealership for the Don Franklin Automotive Group, which owns Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and Mitsubishi stores all throughout Central Kentucky. “As I continue to look for expansion opportunities in Central Kentucky, it’s always a great fit when you find businesses like Knox Ford that have been well run by great people for so many years,” stated Eddie Franklin. Franklin will be retaining all of Knox Ford employees thru this transaction.

Prior to working with the Tim Lamb Group, Chris Infantino worked for the Ford Motor Company. During his 30-year career, he developed a relationship with both the seller, Gary Haupt, and the buyer, Eddie Franklin. Gary Haupt explained, “Having known Chris for over 20 years, I knew he would be the right choice in helping to make the process of selling this dealership smooth and efficient.” Infantino stated, “Both of these men are great dealers and quality individuals. Working with them made for a very smooth transaction and a great outcome.”

