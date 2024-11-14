SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the November 18, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Shareholders With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against New Fortress Energy Inc. (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk regarding the New Fortress’ plan to have its Fast LNG projects fully operational and increase business growth globally. Such statements are alleged to have caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase New Fortress’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

If you bought shares of New Fortress between December 12, 2022 and August 8, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/new-fortress-energy/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 18, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com