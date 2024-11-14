Elis: Share capital increase reserved for employees Elis for All 2024

Share capital increase reserved for employees

“Elis for All 2024”

Saint-Cloud, November 14, 2024 – The subscription period for the share capital increase reserved for Elis employees ended on October 3, 2024. 4.93% of employees in 18 countries chose to participate, either directly or via the Elis Group employee shareholding fund, in this operation, for a total subscription of over 10.6 million euros.

Implemented by the Elis Supervisory Board on December 14, 2023 and July 24, 2024 and by the Management Board on July 25, 2024, on the basis of a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 23, 2024, the share capital increase allowed the Group's employees to invest in Elis shares at a unit price of 14.73 euros, corresponding to the average opening price of the share from August 19 to September 13, 2024, discounted by 30%, and benefiting from a matching contribution from Elis equal to one share offered for 10 shares subscribed.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on November 14, 2024, of 760,947 new shares (including bonus shares) with a par value of 1 euro, representing 0.32 % of the capital, i.e. total issue proceeds (including premium) of 10,634,041.02 euros. The new shares bear rights from the date of their issue and are fully assimilated to the existing shares.

The new shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code FR0012435121) on the same day.

The new share capital is set at the sum of 236,664,445 euros, divided into 236,664,445 shares with a par value of €1 each.

In addition, 27,535 free shares were delivered to employees of foreign subsidiaries under the matching contribution, using own shares held by the Company as part of its share buyback program.

