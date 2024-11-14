Bonduelle - Combined General Meeting of December 5, 2024: Statement of availibilty of documents

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)









Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 14, 2024

Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 5, 2024

Statement of availability of documents

Shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Company's administrative headquarters, Rue Nicolas Appert, 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

The prior notice including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (hereinafter "BALO") no. 129 of October 25, 2024, and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on November 18, 2024. The full text of the draft resolutions for the Combined General Meeting is set out in the Shareholder's Booklet, which can be downloaded from the Company's website: https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-meeting/ .

The preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting required by article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available online and can be downloaded from the Company's website: https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-meeting/ .

Preparatory documents for the Meeting will also be made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office and/or administrative headquarters from the time the Meeting is convened. In accordance with the applicable regulations, any shareholder may :

as from the date on which the documents are made available and up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send them the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, by electronic means if expressly requested. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary;



inspect the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's administrative headquarters.

Attachment