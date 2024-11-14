C-P Flexible Packaging Awarded Highest Achievable BRCGS Ratings for Product Quality and Safety

YORK, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P) has earned the highest ratings achievable from BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards). BRCGS is a global consumer protection organization recognized for building the world’s most rigorous supply chain assurance program, and the first to be benchmarked by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

C-P earned the highest BRCGS rating achievable (AA+) through an unannounced audit at C-P’s Fond du Lac, Wisconsin manufacturing facility. The highest rating achievable for an announced audit (AA) was also earned at C-P’s manufacturing facility in Lakeville, Minnesota. These ratings are reserved for the highest performance in meeting the exacting requirements of the BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials.

The BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials encompasses hundreds of requirements that cover every facet of the production of safe, hygienic, high-quality packaging materials. According to the Safe Food Alliance, “When you achieve BRCGS certification, it tells the world that you are committed to an increased level of food safety sophistication and a reduction in risk.”

"BRCGS certification requires the utmost dedication to product safety and quality. Our employees’ dedication is apparent in these BRCGS ratings,” says Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging. “We’re very proud that our employees maintain such high standards and produce consistently high-quality packaging.”

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of many leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cleanroom packaging, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.

