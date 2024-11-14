KRAET - Bridging the Asset-Blockchain Gap

Singapore, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







In recent years, blockchain technology has made significant strides in transforming various industries by introducing concepts like digital currency, smart contracts, and decentralized finance. However, a key challenge impeding the widespread adoption of blockchain technology is the disconnect between real-world assets and blockchain systems. Addressing this gap is crucial for unlocking the full potential of blockchain across global economies.

KRAET Introduction

Enter KRAET.io, a pioneering platform dedicated to researching, developing, and implementing solutions for the tokenization of real-world assets. By merging blockchain technology with tangible assets such as fine art collections, real estate properties, and collectibles, KRAET.IO is at the forefront of a new era in blockchain application. Through innovative technologies like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and asset tokenization, KRAET.IO enhances transparency in asset ownership, facilitating verification and tracking of asset movements.

Token Overview

- Token name: KRAET Token

- Token symbol: KRAET/USDT

- Total supply: 1,000,000,000

Strengths of KRAET

These strengths not only showcase KRAET's commitment to revolutionizing the asset tokenization landscape but also highlight the platform's capacity to usher in a new era of transparency and efficiency. Let's explore the key strengths that set KRAET.IO apart from the rest:

Direct Asset-Blockchain Integration: KRAET.IO seamlessly connects blockchain functionality with real-world assets, fostering transparency and simplifying asset verification processes.

Decentralized Identity Verification (d.ID): KRAET.IO ensures secure and transparent asset ownership through the implementation of decentralized identity verification protocols.

SoulBound NFT Technology: Leveraging SoulBound NFT technology, KRAET.IO secures asset ownership and facilitates seamless asset transfer among stakeholders.



Initial Function Sets Included by KRAET: Redefining Asset Ownership

By redefining asset ownership through blockchain technology, KRAET.IO aims to revolutionize the landscape, offering investors unprecedented access to high-value assets. Let's delve into the key function sets that are propelling this paradigm shift:



Tokenization of Real World Assets: KRAET.IO aims to democratize blockchain adoption by directly linking revenue-generating high-value assets to investors through blockchain technology.

Crowdfunding through Blockchain: By introducing crowd-funded investment opportunities via Initial Asset Offerings, KRAET.IO tokenizes premium assets to provide accessible investment avenues.

Fractional Ownership: KRAET.IO enables fractional ownership of assets, breaking down traditional barriers and allowing a diverse range of investors to partake in high-value assets.

Decentralized ID and Soulbound NFTs: Through decentralized identity verification and SoulBound NFTs, KRAET.IO ensures the secure ownership and seamless transfer of assets.

Staking and Auctions: KRAET.IO offers staking options for investors to earn interest in KRAET tokens and plans exclusive in-house auctions for high-end assets, enhancing the platform's utility and value proposition.



Conclusion

In conclusion, KRAET.IO emerges as a pivotal player in advancing mainstream blockchain adoption, forging a seamless connection between real-world assets and blockchain technology. Through its innovative solutions such as asset tokenization, decentralized identity verification, and fractional ownership, KRAET.IO sets the stage for a future where blockchain and tangible assets coexist harmoniously, benefiting asset owners, investors, and the broader ecosystem alike.

