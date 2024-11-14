CIRM Marks 20 Years of Advancing Regenerative Medicine in California

South San Francisco, California, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), one of the world’s largest institutes dedicated to regenerative medicine, marked a historic milestone this month as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Established by California voters through Proposition 71 in 2004, CIRM was created with the vision to advance transformative stem cell and regenerative medicine research to benefit Californians and beyond.

As CIRM embarks on its third decade, it continues to drive groundbreaking advancements in regenerative medicine, focusing on innovation and accessibility.

To kick off its 20th anniversary celebration, CIRM is releasing its 2024 Annual Report, Our Journey Forward: How CIRM Catalyzes Regenerative Medicine Today and Beyond, which showcases the Agency’s achievements and charts its vision for the future.

“As we approach CIRM’s 20th anniversary, we are incredibly proud of our progress and commitment to funding therapies designed to improve lives,” said Jonathan Thomas, JD, PhD, CIRM’s President and CEO. “Starting in 2004 when the stem cell field was in its infancy, CIRM has been a key player, enabling best-in-class research in the quest to develop therapies and cures.”

Over the past two decades, CIRM has invested more than $3.86 billion in cutting-edge research, established vital programs like the Alpha Clinics Network, and funded more than 109 clinical trials to date. Strengthened by renewed funding through Proposition 14 in 2020, CIRM continues to strengthen California’s research ecosystem while making innovative therapies more accessible to patients.

“As the field of regenerative medicine rapidly evolves, CIRM remains a leader and continues to accelerate the development of new therapies,” said Vito Imbasciani, PhD, MD, Chair of CIRM’s Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee. “Our funding has not only accelerated the development of life-saving treatments but has also established California as a global leader in stem cell research.”

Throughout its history, CIRM has fostered crucial partnerships while maintaining a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This approach ensures that innovative therapies reach more communities, particularly those historically underserved by the healthcare system. Building on this foundation, CIRM's newly adopted Strategic Allocation Framework will guide the distribution of remaining funds across four key priorities: accelerating discovery and translation, advancing cell and gene therapy approvals, improving treatment accessibility, and developing a diverse workforce to lead the next generation of regenerative medicine breakthroughs in California.

