7th Annual Evening to Remember Benefit for Camp Southern Ground Features Zac Brown Band

On Friday, November 1, Camp Southern Ground, a non-profit founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, hosted its 7th annual An Evening to Remember benefit, raising a record-breaking $3.1 million to support its mission of fostering growth, community, and connection among children, veterans, and military families. The exclusive gathering of approximately 250 guests in Buckhead made this the most successful benefit in the event's history, with 100% of proceeds directly advancing Camp Southern Ground's impactful programs and expanding its campus to serve even more individuals in need.

A powerful moment during the evening occurred when U.S. Air Force veteran and Camp Southern Ground Warrior PATHH alum Jack Gafford shared his transformative journey through the program. Gafford received two standing ovations following his heartfelt story and original song performance, underscoring the life-changing support Camp Southern Ground provides. Camp Southern Ground President & CEO Mike Dobbs followed with a peek into the design of the new Warrior Village, a catalyst for growth of all programs, announcing its capital campaign would begin before year-end.

“If the right group of people come together with the intention of helping others to be better, we can do absolutely incredible things,” Zac Brown shared as he expressed his gratitude to supporters. “This isn't my camp; this is everyone’s camp, and guests who join us—whether they’ve supported from the beginning or are here for the first time—leave knowing they’re helping create a lasting legacy."

Guests were treated to an unforgettable four-course meal, a collaboration between Bold Catering + Design Executive Chef Dustin Ward and Camp Southern Ground Executive Chef Collins Woods. The evening’s live auction, led by emcee Tom Riles, brought added excitement, with guests competing for unique experiences and one-of-a-kind items. Supporters were also invited to contribute to Zac Brown Band’s setlist, enjoying hits like “Tie Up,” “Chicken Fried,” and “Homegrown” in a truly memorable performance.

This year’s An Evening to Remember benefit embodies Camp Southern Ground’s commitment to supporting positive outcomes for youth, veterans and their families through increased connections, wellbeing, and resilience. With the generosity of its community, Camp Southern Ground continues to expand its reach, creating transformative experiences for more children, veterans, and military families each year.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids of different backgrounds and abilities. For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support to thrive in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org .

