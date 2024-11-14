Veterans Find Their Voice at Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground

Fyayetteville, GA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over Veterans Day weekend, Camp Southern Ground hosted Warrior Song, a one-of-a-kind “music industry boot camp” designed to help veterans bring their musical aspirations to life. Sponsored by Prologis and Operation Encore, Warrior Song offered participants invaluable support from award-winning songwriters and music industry professionals. Over four immersive days, veterans grow essential skills, craft songs, and prepare to navigate a professional music career, all while building a community of fellow artist-veterans.

For many veterans, Warrior Song is a way to reconnect with the artistic dreams they put on hold during their military service. The program provides far more than a music retreat—it is an intensive workshop that teaches aspiring artists to refine their skills, set realistic goals, and carve a path toward musical success. "This isn’t music therapy,” said Jake Dukes, Camp Southern Ground’s VP of Strategic Initiatives. “Warrior Song is about giving veterans the tools to succeed in a highly competitive industry.”

The ideal Warrior Song participant is a veteran who is already writing and performing original music. While some may be seasoned artists who have recorded their own songs and performed live, none have signed with major labels, making Warrior Song an essential stepping stone to reach the “next level.” With the guidance of experienced mentors, participants refine their songwriting, build industry knowledge, and learn how to promote themselves and connect with audiences.

Warrior Song also fosters strong bonds between participants. By living, eating, writing, and sharing stories side by side, veterans find understanding and camaraderie among others who have walked similar paths. “What really sets this program apart is being with a group of veterans that all have the same mission as you, to create. There was instant camaraderie with other attendees from shared experiences in the military to a new calling – music,” shared Warrior Song participant Brian Larose. “The bond created at Warrior Song is real and something I haven’t felt since leaving the military.” The program culminated in a live performance for a private audience, giving veterans a taste of the professional stage and the opportunity to showcase their work.

Camp Southern Ground was founded by GRAMMY Award-winning musician Zac Brown with the mission of empowering veterans and their families through programs that foster growth, connection, and personal fulfillment. By combining creativity and purpose, Warrior Song represents Camp Southern Ground’s commitment to giving back to those who served.

For more information about Warrior Song and Camp Southern Ground’s veteran programs, visit www.campsouthernground.org.

