Move-in Ready Homes Now Available at Toll Brothers at Willow in Punta Gorda, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is offering a limited number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes at its Toll Brothers at Willow community in Punta Gorda, Florida. This new construction community offers thoughtfully designed single-family homes in the amenity-rich Willow master plan.

Toll Brothers at Willow features a selection of modern home designs ranging from 1,918 to 2,992 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans that include popular design features such as flex rooms and beautiful covered lanais. Move-in ready homes in the community with Designer Appointed Features are available now and priced from $449,995.





“The move-in ready homes at Toll Brothers at Willow offer home buyers an exceptional combination of a prime location close to downtown Punta Gorda, outstanding amenities, and luxury home designs – all within a timeline that fits their needs,” said Tom Murray, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Florida. “With our distinctive architecture, quality craftsmanship, and Designer Appointed Features selected by a professional designer, we are offering home buyers the best in luxury living.”

Toll Brothers at Willow is situated within the beautiful Willow master-planned community, conveniently located near charming downtown Punta Gorda. This ideal community is close to everyday conveniences as well as destinations for recreation, shopping, and dining including Ponce de Leon Beach, Fishermen's Village, and a range of outdoor activities and cultural experiences. Home buyers will also enjoy a future amenity center in the community featuring an outdoor pool, spa, fishing pond, and sport courts for pickleball and tennis.

The Toll Brothers at Willow Sales Center and model home is located at 11526 Willowleaf Boulevard in Punta Gorda, Florida. For more information on Toll Brothers at Willow and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 844-551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

