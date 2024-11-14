ChampionX Wins Golden Peacock Award for Global Sustainability

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) is honored to have received a Golden Peacock Global Award for Sustainability. This esteemed accolade, conferred by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in India, underscores our commitment to excellence in the various sectors where we operate and highlights our dedication to sustainable practices.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Golden Peacock Award,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said. “It is a testament to ChampionX's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our team to our purpose of Improving Lives and to making a positive impact on the world. Thank you to the Institute of Directors and the esteemed jury for this honor."

The Golden Peacock Awards, established in 1991, have become a global benchmark for corporate excellence, renowned for their rigorous evaluation criteria and impartial selection process. Distinguished by a transparent three-tier evaluation system, the awards attract over 1,000 applications annually across 15 corporate functional verticals. A panel of independent assessors conducts the selection, ensuring that the assessment process remains objective and thorough.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.ChampionX.com.

To learn more about how our approach to sustainability visit https://www.championx.com/safety-and-sustainability/.

About - Institute of Directors (IOD)

Established in India in 1990, the Institute of Directors (IOD), is a national association of Corporate Directors, registered under the Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1860. It has been instrumental in shaping a cadre of business leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of our economic landscape. Through its various educational programs, training initiatives, events, and advocacy for best practices, IOD contributes significantly to the development of a leadership cohort that understands the symbiotic relationship between responsible governance and economic prosperity. To learn more about the IOD visit https://www.iodglobal.com/about-us.

Investor Contact: Byron Pope

byron.pope@championx.com

281-602-0094