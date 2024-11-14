Chinese Canadian Museum Wins Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive!

Grand opening ceremony of the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver Chinatown, June 30, 2023. Credit: Chinese Canadian Museum.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Canadian Museum is proud to announce it has won this year’s Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive! , Canada’s most prestigious history museum award. The award is a partnership between the Canadian Museums Association (CMA) and Canada’s History Society (CHS), with the support of Ecclesiastical Insurance and will be presented by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada at an upcoming ceremony.

The Chinese Canadian Museum first opened on July 1, 2023, coinciding with the centennial of the Chinese Exclusion Act, as Canada’s first museum to honour the contributions, history, heritage and the rich and diverse stories of past, present, and future Chinese Canadians. Located in Vancouver Chinatown in the historic Wing Sang Building, the museum showcases the diversity of the Chinese Canadian diaspora and heralds cultural experiences and connections to significant Chinese Canadian historical perspectives and modern-day narratives, and the community’s contribution to the nation.

“It is with great honour that we receive this enormous accolade from the Governor General of Canada with the History Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive!, recognizing our achievements and dedication to preserving our Chinese Canadian heritage,” says Grace Wong, Board Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “This is a testament to the power of museums in shaping understanding, fostering dialogue, and inspiring future generations to appreciate the richness of Chinese Canadian history, stories, and our contributions to the building of Canada.”

The museum’s powerful grand opening exhibition, The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act curated by Catherine Clement, marks the 100th anniversary of the Act, and takes an unflinching look at Canada’s important but often-forgotten exclusion years, which lasted until 1947.

Since its founding as an independent, non-profit charitable organization in March 2020, the museum has presented six featured exhibitions at its main location and its two former temporary sites in Vancouver and Victoria, and offers numerous in-person and online programs to communities across Canada.

“Our goal is to create a positive, inclusive and transformative place where people can gather to bridge cultures and generations, and learn about our shared history as Canadians,” explains Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “This Governor General award is a reflection of our commitment to elevate Chinese Canadian voices, enrich our legacy, and engage with diverse communities across Canada.”

The History Alive! award honours individuals or institutions that have made a significant achievement and remarkable contributions to a better knowledge of Canadian history. It encourages and celebrates excellence specifically in the presentation, preservation and interpretation of national, regional or local history. For more information on the Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Museums: History Alive, visit https://www.canadashistory.ca/awards/governor-general-s-history-awards.

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia is an independent, non-profit charitable organization founded in March 2020 to create a museum honouring and sharing Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement “Connecting to Chinese Canadian stories – addressing inclusion for all”, the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Chinese Canadian Museum opened to the public in 2023 and is located in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown.

