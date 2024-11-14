Elanco (ELAN) Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Alleged Misrepresentation of Zenrelia's Safety Profile– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland against Elanco Animal Health Inc. and specific executives, accusing them of making false and misleading statements between November 7, 2023, and June 26, 2024.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)

Class Period: Nov. 7, 2023 – June 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN):

The complaint alleges that the company minimized potential safety risks associated with Zenrelia, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, while exaggerating its prospects for a swift U.S. market launch.

The controversy erupted on June 26, 2024, when Elanco revealed that Zenrelia's label would include a boxed warning, highlighting safety issues identified during trials with unvaccinated dogs. The warning is anticipated to significantly hinder product adoption and limit treatment days.

Following the disclosure, Elanco's stock plummeted by over 20%. During the company's Q2 earnings call on August 4, 2024, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons conceded that the label language would "slow the initial product adoption curve" due to the necessity for targeted veterinary education. Simmons also projected a 25% reduction in treatment days owing to anticipated limitations related to vaccine usage outlined in the boxed warning.

Law firm Hagens Berman is investigating the allegations.

"Our focus is on determining whether Elanco's representations about Zenrelia's safety were accurate and truthful," said Reed Kathrein, lead partner at Hagens Berman.

