Kronos Bio Highlights Preclinical Data that Show p300 KAT Inhibitors Reduce Inflammation in an Oral Presentation at ACR Convergence 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today highlighted preclinical data from its p300 KAT inhibitor program for autoimmune indications at the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024. The oral presentation will take place on Monday, November 18, 2024, from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Kronos Bio has been exploring the utility of KB-7898, a p300 KAT inhibitor, for autoimmune indications given the role of interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4) and p300 in B cells, T cells and other immune cells. The data demonstrates the ability of p300 KAT inhibition to modulate the activity and function of multiple pro-inflammatory signaling pathways that drive chronic inflammatory diseases.

In the presentation titled, "p300 KAT Inhibition Selectively Targets Multiple Cell Types Involved in Chronic Inflammation and Downregulates Key Inflammatory Cytokines", the presenter, Dr. Peter Rahl, Vice President, Discovery Biology at Kronos, will summarize the experiments that led to the following key findings:

In ex vivo primary cell models, the authors demonstrated that p300 KAT inhibition by KB-7898 modulated proinflammatory signaling and blunted the production of multiple clinically validated molecules that drive disease-related inflammation, including secreted IgG, IL-23, and IL-17A

p300 KAT inhibition by KB-7898 led to dose-dependent reduction up to 50% of KLH-IgG production in the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin booster

In a collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) rat model, one of the most commonly used models for studying rheumatoid arthritis, p300 inhibition significantly decreased inflammation, as measured by joint swelling, clinical score and histopathology.



The presentation is now available under the Science & Pipeline section of the Kronos Bio website on November 14, 2024. The abstract can be found on the American College of Rheumatology’s website.

As announced on November 13, 2024, Kronos Bio is exploring strategic alternatives for the Company and its remaining internally developed preclinical assets. One potential scenario could include partnering the two p300 lysine acetyltransferase (KAT) inhibitor programs: an oncology candidate, KB-9558, for multiple myeloma and HPV-driven cancers expected to be IND-ready by the end of 2024, and an autoimmune disease candidate, KB-7898, for Sjogren’s disease which has begun IND-enabling studies.

