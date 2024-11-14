RYVYL Reports Q3 2024 Results

- Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 pm E.T. on Thursday, November 14, 2024 -

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for the diverse international markets, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

RYVYL Co-founder and CEO Fredi Nisan “In the third quarter of 2024, we achieved sequential revenue growth, driven by consistently strong international performance, which offset some challenges in U.S. operations. Our International revenue grew a robust 96% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, even with two European software integrations postponed to Q4 2024. In October, these two European partners started launching on the new platforms, marking a pivotal achievement that sets the stage for continued expansion in the region.

“In North America, momentum is also building as our first licensing partner nears launch, and we’re rapidly expanding our pipeline of licensing opportunities. Our recent successes in banking-as-a-service, acquiring, and payment processing have opened up exciting new relationships poised to drive substantial volume well into 2025. We’re energized by RYVYL’s accelerating growth trajectory as we head into the fourth quarter, and we believe that 2025 will be a breakthrough year.

“Additionally, if we are able to consummate the transactions contemplated in our recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) for balance sheet restructuring, we believe that this will reinforce our financial position and also increase our future financial flexibility. We believe we are well-positioned to execute on our growth plans and are confident in the tremendous value we are creating for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”



Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operating Business Development Highlights

Technology Integrations:

Successfully completed integration with ACI Worldwide in July, enhancing processing speed and strengthening security.

Deployed new payment software with First Data, empowering RYVYL to operate as a payment facilitator while broadening our service capabilities.

Expanded our global reach by launching Visa Direct services in a thirteenth country, increasing our footprint in key international markets.



Product Expansion:

Rolled out the latest generation of our flagship payment software, featuring an upgraded NanoKard platform that enables cashless and secure transactions for merchants.

Launched Northeast Merchant Systems (NEMS) Core, specifically optimized for high-margin processing in U.S. markets, providing enhanced value for our clients.

Strategic Partnerships:

Signed a key agreement with a processing and onboarding partner in the U.S., initially supporting 1,000 merchants with the potential for significant expansion.



Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue : Third quarter 2024 revenue totaled $12.6 million, driven largely by $9.8 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $17.5 million in revenue during the same period in 2023, of which $5.0 million was generated by RYVYL EU.

: Third quarter 2024 revenue totaled $12.6 million, driven largely by $9.8 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $17.5 million in revenue during the same period in 2023, of which $5.0 million was generated by RYVYL EU. Processing Volume : In the third quarter of 2024, processing volume rose 31% to $1,123 million, compared to $858 million in the third quarter of 2023. International operations accounted for $952 million, a significant increase from $517 million the previous year, fueled by strong growth across multiple verticals, particularly through our Independent Sales Organizations (“ISO”) and partnership network, as well as expanded offerings in global payments processing and banking-as-a-service. In North America, processing volume totaled $171 million, down from $341 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the impact of shifts in a specific niche industry customer base that reduced acquiring business volume in early 2024.

: In the third quarter of 2024, processing volume rose 31% to $1,123 million, compared to $858 million in the third quarter of 2023. International operations accounted for $952 million, a significant increase from $517 million the previous year, fueled by strong growth across multiple verticals, particularly through our Independent Sales Organizations (“ISO”) and partnership network, as well as expanded offerings in global payments processing and banking-as-a-service. In North America, processing volume totaled $171 million, down from $341 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the impact of shifts in a specific niche industry customer base that reduced acquiring business volume in early 2024. Cost of Revenue : Cost of revenue was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, down from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment.

: Cost of revenue was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, down from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment. Gross Margin : Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 38.5%, a slight increase from 38.2% in Q3 2023, reflecting consistent cost management and operational efficiency.

: Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 38.5%, a slight increase from 38.2% in Q3 2023, reflecting consistent cost management and operational efficiency. Operating Expenses : Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $7.3 million, compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This reduction was driven by streamlined general and administrative (G&A) costs, lower professional fees, and more focused R&D spending, reflecting our commitment to operational efficiency.

: Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $7.3 million, compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This reduction was driven by streamlined general and administrative (G&A) costs, lower professional fees, and more focused R&D spending, reflecting our commitment to operational efficiency. Other Expense : Other expense rose to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by changes in debt discount accretion and adjustments in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

: Other expense rose to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by changes in debt discount accretion and adjustments in the fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was negative $1.7 million, compared to a positive $0.05 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting investments in growth initiatives and strategic restructuring.

: Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was negative $1.7 million, compared to a positive $0.05 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting investments in growth initiatives and strategic restructuring. Preferred Stock Conversion : In the third quarter of 2024, $0.2 million of preferred stock was converted to common stock. There were no repayments of debt principal during the third quarter.

: In the third quarter of 2024, $0.2 million of preferred stock was converted to common stock. There were no repayments of debt principal during the third quarter. Cash Balances: As of September 30, 2024, cash and restricted cash totaled $91.5 million, and unrestricted cash was $4.3 million, compared to $73.3 million and $12.2 million, respectively at December 31, 2023.



Subsequent Event – MOU to Redeem Debt and Preferred Stock

On November 11, 2024, the Company signed a non-binding MOU with the investor (the “Investor”) setting forth the terms agreed to by the Company and the Investor for the full repayment and termination of an 8% Senior Convertible Note (the “Note) and the redemption of all shares of the Company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) held by the Investor. As of October 31, 2024, the outstanding Note principal was $19.0 million, and the liquidation value of the Preferred Stock was $53.5 million. Press Release - RYVYL Signs MOU with Investor to Retire 8% Senior Convertible Note and Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company has updated its guidance to reflect the temporary delay in European software implementations, now projecting full-year 2024 revenue between $56 million and $60 million, with processing volumes expected to exceed $4 billion. Looking ahead, we believe that the Company is well-positioned for revenue growth in 2025, fueled by recent successes in business development, expanding partnerships, and growing demand for our innovative solutions. With these strategic initiatives underway, the Company is confident in its trajectory toward long-term growth and value creation.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,263 $ 12,180 Restricted cash 87,220 61,138 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $152 and $23, respectively 851 859 Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $125 and $2,636, respectively 66 12,834 Prepaid and other current assets 3,313 2,854 Total current assets 95,713 89,865 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,300 306 Goodwill 20,318 26,753 Intangible assets, net 3,676 5,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,627 4,279 Other assets 2,677 2,403 Total non-current assets 31,598 38,800 Total assets $ 127,311 $ 128,665 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,986 $ 1,819 Accrued liabilities 7,569 5,755 Payment processing liabilities, net 87,542 76,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 821 692 Other current liabilities 1,220 504 Total current liabilities 100,138 85,542 Long term debt, net of debt discount 17,706 15,912 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,144 3,720 Total liabilities 120,988 105,174 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding 53,950 and 55,000 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding of 6,957,875 and 5,996,948 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 177,750 175,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,120 401 Accumulated deficit (172,555 ) (152,581 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,323 23,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 127,311 $ 128,665



RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 12,606 $ 17,480 $ 41,280 $ 43,620 Cost of revenue 7,749 10,800 24,643 25,703 Gross profit 4,857 6,680 16,637 17,917 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 42 45 74 153 Research and development 815 1,315 3,027 4,434 General and administrative 1,442 3,041 5,107 6,709 Payroll and payroll taxes 3,251 2,605 9,670 8,232 Professional fees 1,061 1,234 3,356 5,651 Stock compensation expense 136 147 542 309 Depreciation and amortization 590 657 1,826 1,899 Impairment of goodwill - - 6,675 - Restructuring charges - - 1,636 - Total operating expenses 7,337 9,044 31,913 27,387 Loss from operations (2,480 ) (2,364 ) (15,276 ) (9,470 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (309 ) (65 ) (462 ) (3,310 ) Accretion of debt discount (273 ) (4,183 ) (1,978 ) (9,626 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 6,909 14 6,580 Derecognition expense on conversion of convertible debt - (1,331 ) (68 ) (1,518 ) Legal settlement expense (1,598 ) (1,929 ) (1,598 ) (4,142 ) Other income (expense) 72 (25 ) 608 (1,474 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,108 ) (624 ) (3,484 ) (13,490 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (4,588 ) (2,988 ) (18,760 ) (22,960 ) Income tax provision 586 128 1,214 138 Net loss $ (5,174 ) $ (3,116 ) $ (19,974 ) $ (23,098 ) Comprehensive income statement: Net loss (5,174 ) (3,116 ) (19,974 ) (23,098 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 1,338 (317 ) 719 (389 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (3,836 ) $ (3,433 ) $ (19,255 ) $ (23,487 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (4.48 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 6,812,248 5,231,588 6,408,993 5,160,499



RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,974 ) $ (23,098 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,826 1,899 Noncash lease expense 205 246 Stock compensation expense 542 309 Accretion of debt discount 1,978 9,626 Derecognition expense upon conversion of convertible debt 68 1,518 Changes in fair value of derivative liability (14 ) (6,580 ) Impairment of goodwill 6,675 - Restructuring charges 1,636 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 70 457 Prepaid and other current assets (460 ) 6,841 Cash due from gateways, net 12,706 (896 ) Other assets (318 ) (1,480 ) Accounts payable 1,166 1,962 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,943 1,333 Accrued interest 300 554 Payment processing liabilities, net 10,770 34,893 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,119 $ 27,584 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (34 ) (78 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,100 ) - Purchase of intangible assets (93 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,226 ) (78 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long term debt (13 ) (11 ) Treasury stock purchases (194 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (207 ) (11 ) Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 479 26 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18,165 27,521 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 73,318 40,834 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 91,483 $ 68,355 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ 2,709 Income taxes $ 759 $ - Non-cash financing and investing activities: Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ 200 $ 300 Convertible debt conversion to preferred stock $ - $ 4,297 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to preferred stock $ - $ 2,271 Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ - $ 3



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP measure that represents our net loss before interest expense, amortization of debt discount, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, losses on the extinguishment and derecognition expenses on the conversion of convertible debt, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, non-recurring provisions for credit losses on legacy matters, accounting fees related to the restatement of prior period financial statements, non-recurring costs related to the spin-off of a subsidiary, and legal costs and settlement fees incurred in connection with non-ordinary course litigation and other disputes.

We exclude these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that the exclusion of these items will provide for more meaningful information about our financial performance, and do not consider the excluded items to be part of our ongoing results of operations. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our other GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss) and our other GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted EBITDA for the

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)