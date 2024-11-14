Thunder Power Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIEV) (“Thunder Power” or the “Company”), a technology innovator and a developer of premium passenger EVs, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (“Third Quarter 2024”).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were nil, consistent with the same period in 2023.
  • Operating expenses were approximately $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year. The changes were primarily attributed to an increase of professional expenses of approximately $0.4 million with the closing of Business Combination and an increase of approximately $0.1 million in insurance expenses for the management of the Company after the business combination, partially net off against a decrease of share-based compensation expenses of approximately $0.2 million.
  • As a result, net loss was approximately $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Wellen Sham, Founder of Thunder Power, commented, “our mission is to power the future of sustainable transportation by creating stylish, innovative and cost-efficient premium EVs centered around differentiated designs and solutions tailored for every lifestyle. With our recent business combination and a forward stock purchase facility set up in August reported in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 21, 2024, we endeavor to leverage our proprietary technologies and modular designs. This may enable us to be able to produce eco-friendly EVs that prioritize quality, comfort, and performance, allowing us to capture meaningful market share in the growing EV sector in the foreseeable future."

About Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.
Thunder Power is a technology innovator and a developer of premium electric vehicles (“EVs”). The Company has developed several proprietary technologies, which are the building blocks of the Thunder Power family of EVs. The Company is focused on design and development of high-performance EVs, targeting the EV markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's final proxy statement/prospectus pursuant to rule 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024 and the subsequent periodic reports that are filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by the applicable law, regulations or rules.

      
THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
      
 September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
    (Audited) 
ASSETS     
Current Assets     
Cash$33,636  $196,907 
Deferred offering costs    429,750 
Prepaid expenses for forward purchase contract 13,114,964    
Other current assets 338,289   623,221 
Total Current Assets 13,486,889   1,249,878 
        
Non-current Assets       
Property and equipment, net 344   1,974 
Right of use assets 11,453   5,740 
Total Non-current Assets 11,797   7,714 
        
Total Assets$13,498,686  $1,257,592 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current Liabilities       
Advance of subscription fees from shareholders$  $590,000 
Amount due to related parties 1,369,035   68,992 
Other payable and accrued expenses 2,646,139   97,297 
Lease liabilities 10,294    
Underwriter fee payable 2,921,250    
Total Current Liabilities 6,946,718   756,289 
        
Total Liabilities 6,946,718   756,289 
        
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)       
        
Shareholders’ Equity       
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 50,716,094 and 37,488,807 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)* 5,072   3,749 
Additional paid-in capital* 43,450,668   34,927,449 
Accumulated loss (36,904,151)  (34,429,895)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 379    
Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,551,968   501,303 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$13,498,686  $1,257,592 


*The share information and additional paid-in capital are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 – Organization and Business Description”).
  
 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
  


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares and loss per share)
      
 For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues$  $  $  $ 
                
Operating expenses               
General and administrative expenses (912,314)  (645,635)  (2,474,043)  (1,594,212)
Total operating expenses (912,314)  (645,635)  (2,474,043)  (1,594,212)
                
Other income (expenses), net               
Foreign currency exchange loss (3)  (513)  (213)  (514)
Total other expenses, net (3)  (513)  (213)  (514)
                
Loss before income taxes (912,317)  (646,148)  (2,474,256)  (1,594,726)
Income tax expenses           
Net loss (912,317)  (646,148)  (2,474,256)  (1,594,726)
                
Other comprehensive income               
Foreign currency adjustments 379      379    
Comprehensive loss$(911,938) $(646,148) $(2,473,877) $(1,594,726)
                
Loss per share – basic and diluted*$(0.02) $(0.02) $(0.06) $(0.05)
Weighted average shares – basic and diluted* 50,552,367   36,609,437   42,729,350   33,988,602 


*The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 - Organization and Business Description”).
  
 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
  


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
               
 Common stock  Additional     Accumulated
other		  Total
shareholders’		 
 Number of
stock*		  Amount*   paid-in
capital * 		  Accumulated
loss		  comprehensive
income		  equity
(deficits)		 
Balance as of December 31, 2023 37,488,807  $3,749  $34,927,449  $(34,429,895) $  $501,303 
Capital injection from shareholders 1,310,740   131   489,869         490,000 
Net loss          (214,043)     (214,043)
Balance as of March 31, 2024 38,799,547  $3,880  $35,417,318  $(34,643,938) $  $777,260 
Capital injection from shareholders 1,200,453   120   456,680         456,800 
Reverse recapitalization (Note 1) 5,279,673   528   3,973,308         3,973,836 
Issuance of common stock to a financial advisor (Note 8) 1,200,000   120   (120)         
Issuance of common stock to independent directors 90,000   9   899,991         900,000 
Share-based compensation       107,712         107,712 
Settlement of working capital loans 289,960   29   2,635,971         2,636,000 
Net loss          (1,347,896)     (1,347,896)
Balance as of June 30, 2024 46,859,633  $4,686  $43,490,860  $(35,991,834) $  $7,503,712 
Payment of offering cost       (61,745)        (61,745)
Issuance of ordinary shares pursuant to forward purchase contracts 3,706,461   371   (371)         
Issuance of ordinary shares pursuant to a private placement 150,000   15   (15)         
Share-based compensation to a non-employee (Note 10)       21,939         21,939 
Net loss          (912,317)     (912,317)
Foreign exchange adjustments             379   379 
Balance as of September 30, 2024 50,716,094  $5,072  $43,450,668  $(36,904,151) $379  $6,551,968 
                        
Balance as of December 31, 2022 31,754,844  $3,175  $32,091,251  $(32,614,251) $  $(519,825)
Capital injection from shareholders 563,823   56   299,944         300,000 
Share-based compensation       45         45 
Net loss          (210,135)     (210,135)
Balance as of March 31, 2023 32,318,667  $3,231  $32,391,240  $(32,824,386) $  $(429,915)
Capital injection from shareholders 2,183,887   218   1,071,306         1,071,524 
Net loss          (738,443)     (738,443)
Balance as of June 30, 2023 34,502,554  $3,449  $33,462,546  $(33,562,829) $  $(96,834)
Capital injection from shareholders 2,835,526   284   1,390,966         1,391,250 
Issuance of ordinary shares to a related party to settle liabilities due to the related party 150,727   15   73,938         73,953 
Net loss          (646,148)     (646,148)
Balance as of September 30, 2023 37,488,807  $3,748  $34,927,450  $(34,208,977) $  $722,221 


*The share information and additional paid-in capital are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 - Organization and Business Description”).
  
 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
  


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar)
   
 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net loss$(2,474,256) $(1,594,726)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Depreciation expenses 1,630   3,769 
Amortization of right of use assets 20,160   19,801 
Share-based compensation 1,007,712   331,295 
Share-based settlement expenses    479,174 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Other current assets 37,579   (11,745)
Amount due to related parties 74,983   219,531 
Other payable and accrued expenses 442,413    
Lease liabilities (15,579)  656 
Net cash used in operating activities (905,358)  (552,245)
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Cash acquired in reverse capitalization 929,302    
Net cash provided by investing activities 929,302    
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Subscription fees advanced from shareholders    1,160,000 
Subscription fees received from shareholders 356,800    
Payment of offering cost (999,700)   
Return of subscription fees to an investor    (100,000)
Borrowings from a related party 710,060    
Repayment of borrowings to a related party (25,000)   
Payment of extension loans (380,000)  (315,000)
Proceeds of prepayment shortfall under forward purchase contract 150,000    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (187,840)  745,000 
        
Effect of exchange rates on cash 625    
        
Net (decrease) increase in cash (163,271)  192,755 
Cash at beginning of period 196,907   250,386 
Cash at end of period$33,636  $443,141 
        
Supplemental cash flow information       
Cash paid for interest expense$  $ 
Cash paid for income tax$  $ 
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities       
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$25,824  $ 
Transfer of advance of subscription fees from shareholders to equity$590,000  $300,000 
Payable of expenses directly related to the business combination$1,353,913    
Issuance of ordinary shares to settle the liabilities due to a controlling shareholder$  $609,958 
Issuance of ordinary shares to settle the liabilities due to a related party$  $56,346 
Share based compensation to a nonemployee as part of offering cost$21,939  $ 
        
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
 