Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces the Opening of Two New Store Locations and Kiosk

DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, today announced the opening of two new stores and one kiosk location across three U.S. markets.

RMCF is pleased to highlight the success and commitment of its franchisees, who are bringing the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory experience to Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; and Brandon, Florida.

In Downtown Chicago, Tyson Minnick, a dedicated franchisee of eleven years, will open his third store, which will be located on North State Street. Tyson’s extensive experience and strong local ties are expected to attract both chocolate and confectionary enthusiasts to this dynamic new location.

Willie and Alex Zamora, franchisees of three years, will launch a kiosk in the Brandon Exchange in Brandon, Florida. This kiosk will be the Zamora’s second location, expanding their reach to cater to shoppers in this popular retail destination.

In Charleston, South Carolina, Ross Theesen will open his fifth store, located on the popular King Street. Ross is a Missouri Western State University (MWSU) awardee and franchisee of nine years. Reflecting on this milestone, Ross stated, “I am thrilled to be part of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise network at such an exciting time as the Company advances its growth strategy. Opening our fifth store is a significant achievement, and I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from the RMCF team, whose expertise has been invaluable in bringing our Charleston location to life.”

This franchise expansion underscores RMCF’s dedication to fostering franchisee growth while delivering its premium chocolate experience to communities nationwide. Through these new openings, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reaffirms its commitment to scaling the brand across the country, making its premium chocolate accessible to a growing audience of confectionary fans across the United States.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was ranked in the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2024. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com