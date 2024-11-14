Pixalate’s October 2024 US Publisher Rankings for Mobile Apps, Websites, and CTV: Peacock TV, WeatherBug, Spotify.com Among Top-Ranked Publishers and Apps For Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality

London, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the United States Publisher Trust Indexes for Websites , Mobile Apps, and Connected TV (CTV) Apps. The Publisher Trust Indexes are a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites and apps, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 35 billion global programmatic ad impressions across websites, over 5k CTV apps, and over 12 million mobile apps to compile the research in the October 2024 Publisher Trust Indexes.

U.S. Website PTI Rankings (October 2024)

Download the full rankings here .

U.S. Mobile PTI Rankings (October 2024)

Apple App Store

Download the full rankings here .

Google Play Store

Download the full rankings here .

U.S. Connected TV PTI Rankings (October 2024)

Roku

Download the full rankings here .

Amazon Fire TV

Download the full rankings here .

Apple TV

Download the full rankings here .

Samsung Smart TV

Download the full rankings here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer