BEN Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a global leader in secure and reliable conversational AI solutions, today announced its financial results and key business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"In the third quarter, we made significant progress in delivering secure, scalable AI solutions and advancing our mission to transform industries with intelligent technology," said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. "As we look ahead, BEN is poised to accelerate growth and deliver value to our customers, reinforcing our leadership in closed-loop Gen AI."

Q3 2024 Key Business Highlights:

  • KangarooHealth Partnership: BEN partnered with KangarooHealth to enhance remote patient monitoring and chronic care management through AI, aiming to scale their platform for patients with chronic conditions.
  • IntelliTek Collaboration: BEN’s agreement with IntelliTek broadens global access to AI solutions for healthcare, supporting patient engagement and optimizing healthcare operations across multiple regions.
  • INTERVENT & Members Only Health Contracts: BEN signed with INTERVENT and Members Only Health to deploy AI assistants for health coaching and in-home healthcare, enhancing patient engagement and access.
  • Vybroo & Farmacia Roma Partnership: BEN collaborated with Vybroo and Farmacia Roma to offer AI-driven audio engagement, enhancing brand-consumer relationships through accessible, everyday channels.
  • New SEPA Agreement: BEN entered into a $50 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with Yorkville Advisors, providing financial flexibility.
  • Leadership Promotion: Paul Chang was promoted to CEO, reinforcing BEN’s commitment to strategic growth and customer-focused initiatives.
  • New Board Member: Dr. Richard S. Isaacs, former CEO of Kaiser Permanente, was appointed to BEN's board of directors, bringing healthcare technology innovation and leadership expertise.

Q3 2024 Financial Overview:

  • Revenue Growth: Achieved increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by new partnerships and market expansion.
  • Operational Efficiency: Improved operational metrics through continued cost discipline, resulting in a sequential reduction in operating costs and quarter-over-quarter operating loss improvement, coupled with strategic collaborations and technology advancements.
  • Cash Position: Quarter over-quarter sequential improvement in Cash Flow from Operations driven by disciplined cost management. Implementing the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) provided cost-effective and efficient access to capital and liquidity.
  • Significant subsequent event: In October, the Company announced its agreement to acquire 100% of Cantaneo Gmbh, a leading media technology company based in Germany, for $19.5 million in cash and stock. BEN expects to close this transaction by the end of the year.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. CEO Paul Chang and CFO Bill Williams will lead the call, introducing Tina, one of BEN’s AI Assistants.

Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Those who prefer to join the call via phone can register using this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on BEN’s investor relations website at https://investors.beninc.ai/.

For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

About BEN
Brand Engagement Network Inc. is a global leader in providing secure and reliable conversational AI solutions for businesses and consumers. With offices in Jackson, Wyoming, and Seoul, South Korea, BEN offers a powerful and flexible platform that enhances customer experiences, boosts productivity, and delivers business value. At the heart of BEN’s offerings are AI-powered digital assistants and lifelike avatars, providing more personal and engaging experiences through browsers, mobile applications, and even life-size kiosks. These safe, intelligent, and inherently scalable AI solutions empower businesses to efficiently serve customers using validated data delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology. BEN’s commitment to data sovereignty ensures that consumer and business data remain private, protected, and wholly owned by the respective parties. BEN’s mission is to make AI friendly and helpful for all, ensuring more people benefit from the AI-enhanced world. For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as to the timing of the acquisition with Cataneo Gmbh (the “Acquisition”); the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; (the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition, including the ability to obtain financing to fund the Acquisition on terms that are agreeable to the parties or at all; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition may not be satisfied or waived; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the purchase agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated by the purchase agreement on the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to diverting management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations; uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the Acquisition; risks that the benefits of the Acquisition are not realized when and as expected; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; uncertainty regarding and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits from future production-ready deployments; the attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; our ability to grow our customer base; BEN’s history of operating losses; BEN’s need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN’s market; the value and enforceability of BEN’s intellectual property protections; BEN’s ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN’s material weaknesses in financial reporting; BEN’s ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of BEN’s securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the effects of competition on BEN’s business; and the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEN Contacts:

Investor Relations
Susan Xu
E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com
P: 778-323-0959

Media Contact
Amy Rouyer
E: amy@beninc.ai
P: 503-367-7596

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
 September 30, 
2024		 December 31,
2023*
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$72,878  $1,685,013 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance 30,888   10,000 
Due from Sponsor 3,000    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,075,103   201,293 
Total current assets 1,181,869   1,896,306 
Property and equipment, net 285,305   802,557 
Intangible assets, net 17,006,906   17,882,147 
Other assets 13,475,000   1,427,729 
TOTAL ASSETS$31,949,080  $22,008,739 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$5,376,310  $1,282,974 
Accrued expenses 4,185,315   1,637,048 
Due to related parties 693,036    
Deferred revenue    2,290 
Convertible note 1,900,000    
Short-term debt 891,974   223,300 
Total current liabilities 13,046,635   3,145,612 
Warrant liabilities 1,150,868    
Note payable - related party    500,000 
Long-term debt    668,674 
Total liabilities 14,197,503   4,314,286 
Commitments and contingencies (Note M)   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none designated. There are no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023     
Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 37,931,764 and 23,270,404 shares issued and outstanding 3,794   2,327 
Additional paid-in capital 46,806,699   30,993,846 
Accumulated deficit (29,058,916)  (13,301,720)
Total stockholders’ equity 17,751,577   17,694,453 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$31,949,080  $22,008,739 
    
* Derived from audited information   
 

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues$50,000  $  $99,790  $ 
Cost of revenues           
Gross profit 50,000      99,790    
Operating expenses:       
General and administrative 4,203,946   2,282,434   15,969,617   7,678,880 
Depreciation and amortization 972,375   209,729   1,771,966   449,663 
Research and development 153,191   75,450   759,427   153,828 
Total operating expenses 5,329,512   2,567,613   18,501,010   8,282,371 
Loss from operations (5,279,512)  (2,567,613)  (18,401,220)  (8,282,371)
Other income (expenses):       
Interest expense (18,055)  (34,507)  (62,508)  (34,507)
Interest income 92      3,324    
Gain on debt extinguishment 98,318      1,946,310    
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (632,969)     762,869    
Other 9,043   19,789   (5,971)  (11,961)
Other income (expenses), net (543,571)  (14,718)  2,644,024   (46,468)
Loss before income taxes (5,823,083)  (2,582,331)  (15,757,196)  (8,328,839)
Income taxes           
Net loss$(5,823,083) $(2,582,331) $(15,757,196) $(8,328,839)
Net loss per common share- basic and diluted$(0.16) $(0.12) $(0.50) $(0.42)
Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted 35,539,043   22,409,790   31,623,082   19,928,947 
 

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
 
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Equity
 Shares Par Value Shares Par Value  
Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 23,270,404 $2,327 $30,993,846  $(13,301,720) $17,694,453 
Stock issued to DHC shareholders in reverse recapitalization   7,885,220  789  (10,722,277)     (10,721,488)
Issuance of common stock pursuant to Reseller Agreement   1,750,000  175  13,474,825      13,475,000 
Sale of common stock   645,917  65  6,324,935      6,325,000 
Warrant exercises   40,514  4  15,260      15,264 
Stock-based compensation       698,705      698,705 
Net loss          (6,884,409)  (6,884,409)
Balance at March 31, 2024   33,592,055  3,360  40,785,294   (20,186,129)  20,602,525 
Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable and loans payable   93,333  9  321,999      322,008 
Sale of common stock   877,500  198  1,993,552      1,993,750 
Warrant exercises   13,505  1  4,999      5,000 
Stock-based compensation, including vested restricted shares   381,915  42  768,497      768,539 
Net loss          (3,049,704)  (3,049,704)
Balance at June 30, 2024   34,958,308  3,610  43,874,341   (23,235,833)  20,642,118 
Issuance of common stock for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement commitment fee   280,899  28  499,972      500,000 
Stock issued in settlement of accrued expenses   151,261  15  261,667      261,682 
Sale of common stock   602,500  131  1,756,056      1,756,187 
Option and warrant exercises   98,335  10  79,750      79,760 
Stock-based compensation, including vested restricted shares   35,461    334,913      334,913 
Net loss          (5,823,083)  (5,823,083)
Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 36,126,764 $3,794 $46,806,699  $(29,058,916) $17,751,577 


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
 
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders’
Deficit
 Shares Par Value Shares Par Value 
Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 17,057,085 $1,705 $1,528,642 $(1,570,454) $(40,107)
Warrant exercises   81,030  8  29,992     30,000 
Stock issued in conversion of accounts payable and loans payable   135,050  14  49,986     50,000 
Stock-based compensation       2,442,701     2,442,701 
Net loss         (2,637,956)  (2,637,956)
Balance at March 31, 2023   17,273,165  1,727  4,051,321  (4,208,410)  (155,362)
Stock issued for DM Lab APA   4,325,043  433  16,012,317     16,012,750 
Options and warrant exercises   56,552  10  20,928     20,938 
Stock issued in conversion of convertible notes   378,140  38  1,399,962     1,400,000 
Stock issued in settlement of accounts payable and loans payable   103,439  10  382,953     382,963 
Stock-based compensation       1,841,767     1,841,767 
Net loss         (3,108,552)  (3,108,552)
Balance at June 30, 2023   22,136,339  2,218  23,709,248  (7,316,962)  16,394,504 
Options and warrant exercises   64,993  3  9,997     10,000 
Vesting of early exercised options       1,563     1,563 
Stock issued in conversion of convertible notes   432,160  43  1,599,957     1,600,000 
Sale of common stock, net of issuance costs   123,333  12  949,988     950,000 
Stock-based compensation       464,075     464,075 
Net loss         (2,582,331)  (2,582,331)
Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 22,756,825 $2,276 $26,734,828 $(9,899,293) $16,837,811 
 

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(15,757,196) $(8,328,839)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,771,966   449,663 
Allowance for uncollected receivables 30,000    
Write off of deferred financing fees 1,427,729    
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (762,869)   
Gain on debt extinguishment (1,946,310)   
SEPA financing costs 525,000    
Stock based compensation, including the issuance of restricted shares 1,581,744   4,727,799 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Prepaid expense and other current assets (856,986)  (103,917)
Accounts receivable (50,888)  500 
Accounts payable 5,393,334   62,373 
Accrued expenses (3,019,367)  431,194 
Other assets    8,850 
Deferred revenue (2,290)   
Net cash used in operating activities (11,666,133)  (2,752,377)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment (53,023)  (28,465)
Purchase of patents    (379,864)
Capitalized internal-use software costs (162,940)  (310,944)
Asset acquisition (Note D)    (257,113)
Net cash used in investing activities (215,963)  (976,386)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Cash and cash equivalents acquired in connection with the reverse recapitalization 858,292    
Proceeds from the sale of common stock 10,274,937   1,000,000 
Proceeds from convertible notes    3,075,000 
Proceeds from related party note    620,000 
Proceeds received from option and warrant exercises 100,024   22,500 
Payment of financing costs (883,292)  (107,310)
Payment of related party note (80,000)   
Advances to related parties    (39,065)
Proceeds received from related party advance repayments    138,110 
Net cash provided by financing activities 10,269,961   4,709,235 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,612,135)  980,472 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,685,013   2,010 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$72,878  $982,482 
 

BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS


BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023
Supplemental Cash Flow Information   
Cash paid for interest$ $
Cash paid for income taxes$ $
Supplemental Non-Cash Information   
Capitalized internal-use software costs in accrued expenses$ $46,963
Issuance of common stock pursuant to Reseller Agreement$13,475,000 $
Issuance of common stock for Standby Equity Purchase Agreement commitment fee$500,000 $
Stock-based compensation capitalized as part of capitalized software costs$220,413 $20,745
Settlement of liabilities into common shares$583,690 $432,963
Settlement of accounts payable into convertible note$1,900,000 $
Conversion of convertible notes into common shares$ $3,000,000
Warrants exercise through settlement of accounts payable$ $40,000
Financing costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses$200,000 $687,609
Issuance of common stock in connection with asset acquisition$ $16,012,750
 

* Derived from audited information


