Acutus Medical Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

| Source: Acutus Medical, Inc. Acutus Medical, Inc.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the third quarter and year-to-date of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Third quarter revenue from Continuing Operations of $5.3 million grew 156% year-over-year, from $2.1 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Operating income for continuing operations was $0.1 million, an improvement of 119% compared to the same period last year.

  • Recorded $2.4 million in gain on sale of business, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year.

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $12.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenue from Continuing Operations was $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 156% compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was 7% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to negative 53% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating income for continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to Operating expenses of $0.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and net loss per share was $0.03 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.7 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.3 million for the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $12.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations
Loss on discontinued operations was $4.8 million for third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.2 million for the same period last year.

Outlook
Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.  

About Acutus
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Chad Hollister
Acutus Medical, Inc.
investors@acutus.com

Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)(unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$12,595  $19,170 
Marketable securities, short-term    3,233 
Restricted cash, short-term    7,030 
Accounts receivable 9,970   11,353 
Inventory 4,191   4,278 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 403   678 
Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)    510 
Total current assets 27,159   46,252 
    
Property and equipment, net 736   825 
Right-of-use assets, net 2,647   3,189 
Other assets 94   94 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3) 1,531   3,600 
Total assets$32,167  $53,960 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable 1,711   2,761 
Accrued liabilities 1,702   2,887 
Operating lease liabilities, short-term 897   718 
Long-term debt, current portion 7,084   1,864 
Warrant liability 302   409 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3) 2,969   10,303 
Total current liabilities 14,665   18,942 
    
Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,532   3,243 
Long-term debt 25,269   32,654 
Total liabilities 42,466   54,839 
    
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)   
    
Stockholders' deficit   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,912,305 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 30   29 
Additional paid-in capital 598,670   599,935 
Accumulated deficit (608,118)  (599,977)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (881)  (866)
Total stockholders' deficit (10,299)  (879)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit$32,167  $53,960 
        


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)(unaudited)
Revenue$5,266  $2,060  $13,027  $4,816 
Cost of products sold 4,894   3,150   13,019   7,835 
Gross profit (loss) 372   (1,090)  8   (3,019)
        
Operating expenses (income):       
Research and development    896      2,752 
Selling, general and administrative 2,318   2,354   7,880   9,502 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          123 
Gain on sale of business (2,435)  (2,648)  (8,096)  (5,927)
Total operating expenses (income) (117)  602   (216)  6,450 
Gain (loss) from operations 489   (1,692)  224   (9,469)
        
Other income (expense):       
Change in fair value of warrant liability (174)  636   107   1,478 
Interest income 153   547   641   2,223 
Interest expense (1,395)  (1,409)  (4,384)  (4,110)
Other revenue 111      187    
Total other expense, net (1,305)  (226)  (3,449)  (409)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (816)  (1,918)  (3,225)  (9,878)
Net loss from continuing operations (816)  (1,918)  (3,225)  (9,878)
Discontinued operations:       
Loss from discontinued operations before taxes (4,791)  (11,244)  (4,906)  (37,945)
Income tax expense - discontinued operations    75   10   75 
Net loss from discontinued operations (4,791)  (11,319)  (4,916)  (38,020)
Net loss$(5,607) $(13,237) $(8,141) $(47,898)
        
Other comprehensive loss       
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities    4      7 
Foreign currency translation adjustment (15)  (66)  (15)  (91)
Comprehensive loss$(5,622) $(13,299) $(8,156) $(47,982)
        
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:       
Loss from continuing operations$(0.03) $(0.07) $(0.11) $(0.34)
Loss from discontinued operations$(0.16) $(0.39) $(0.17) $(1.31)
Net loss per common share$(0.19) $(0.45) $(0.27) $(1.65)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,799,241   29,262,768   29,768,208   29,024,353 
                


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
(in thousands)(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss$(8,141) $(47,898)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations 4,916   38,020 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation expense 235   384 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 459   1,272 
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net (28)  (1,318)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 460   325 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 542   513 
Gain on sale of business, net (8,096)  (5,927)
Change in fair value of warrant liability (107)  (1,478)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     
Change in fair value of contingent consideration    123 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (3,499)  3,247 
Inventory 87   11,567 
Employer retention credit receivable    4,703 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 286   2,010 
Accounts payable (1,050)  (3,020)
Accrued liabilities (1,442)  (8,043)
Operating lease liabilities (532)  (253)
Other long-term liabilities    20 
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (15,910)  (5,753)
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (11,692)  (39,352)
Net cash used in operating activities (27,602)  (45,105)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Proceeds from sale of business 13,235   17,000 
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities    (38,521)
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities 500    
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 2,750   70,250 
Purchases of property and equipment (148)  (1,187)
Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations 16,337   47,542 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 339   (207)
Net cash provided by investing activities 16,676   47,335 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Repayment of debt (2,625)   
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options    4 
Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes    (35)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan    25 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations (2,625)  (1,929)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (41)  (240)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,666)  (2,169)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13)  (294)
    
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,605)  (233)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period 26,200   31,348 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period$12,595  $31,115 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest 3,394   3,731 
    
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:   
Accounts receivable from sale of business$4,478  $6,111 
Change in unrealized (gain) on marketable securities$  $(7)
Change in unpaid purchases of property and equipment$  $35 
        