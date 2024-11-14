Cox Media Group Names SVP & Chief Sales Officer – CMG Television

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) announced today that Darren Moore has been named SVP & Chief Sales Officer – CMG Television, effective today. Moore is currently the VP and General Manager of CMG Dayton, which includes WHIO-TV and CMG Dayton Radio (95.3 and 101.5 FM The Eagle, K99.1 FM, and 1290 and 95.7 WHIO).

In this new role, Moore will be responsible for the strategy, oversight, performance, execution and alignment of core, political, and digital TV revenue operations across the company.

“Darren is the clear choice to be the leader of sales for CMG TV,” said Dan York, CMG’s President and CEO. “He has a deep knowledge of CMG and the industry, he cares about clients and helping them grow their businesses, and he has an innovative and creative approach to generating revenue that will help our sales teams thrive.”

Under Moore’s leadership, CMG’s WHIO-TV is the nation’s best performing CBS affiliate. That station, along with CMG’s Dayton Radio platforms, have gained share while remaining the market’s top stations. At the same time, they’ve strengthened their engagement with the community and their partnerships with local businesses.

Moore joined CMG 28 years ago as an intern for WPXI in Pittsburgh. That launched an award-winning career built on his early memories of visiting the station with his father, a former CMG employee. After a stop at a CMG’s Charlotte TV stations, Moore returned to WPXI, where he progressed from National Sales Manager to Director of Sales. In 2022, Moore was named to his current position leading CMG’s TV and Radio business in Dayton.

“As our industry evolves, it’s imperative that CMG evolves as well,” Moore said. “That includes innovating how we think about our business, grow our already best-in-class market share, monetize our high-quality content, and help our advertisers expand their reach.”

Moore is a Pittsburgh native and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He lives in Dayton with his wife, Missy.

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

