DIH Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Restates June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q

NORWELL, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporates visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, and a restatement of the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, to account for the timing of revenue and associated cost of sales recognition for two devices sold in late June 2024.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $18.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing growth of 39% over the prior year period
  • Device revenue of $15.0 million and service revenue of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a growth of 49% and flat growth, respectively, over the prior year period
  • Revenue growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas of 72% and 20%, respectively, over the prior year period
  • Gross Margin of 52.6%, representing an 11% improvement over the prior year period
  • Income before taxes of $0.1 million, representing an improvement of $2.5 million over the prior year period
  • Appointed Dietmar Dold to position of Chief Operating Officer
  • Restated first quarter 2025 revenue to equal $17.0 million, a 30.0% year-over-year growth rate, versus previously reported revenue of $16.2 million, a 24.1% year-over-year growth rate
  • Adjusted revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million to $67 million

“Our financial results represent another consecutive quarter of strong revenue growth and operational performance across the income statement,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “We are pleased to have delivered positive income before taxes for the quarter in addition to recognizing a significant inflection in our gross margin profile. While we will continue to prioritize operational efficiencies going forward, we are adjusting our revenue guidance for the remainder of 2025 to account for certain macro environmental conditions as well as other business factors. We now anticipate revenue for fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million to $67 million.”

Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $5.1 million, or 39.1%, to $18.2 million from $13.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The overall increase was primarily due to an increase in devices sold of $4.9 million, or 48.8% year over year. The increase in devices revenue was primarily driven by higher sales volume in EMEA. Services revenue remained flat as compared to the prior period. Other revenue increased by $0.2 million to $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total revenue in the EMEA and in the Americas increased by $4.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, to $10.7 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $6.2 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in sales in APAC of $0.1 million.

The impact due to foreign currency translation is immaterial for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $9.6 million, an increase of 76.7% compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase of $4.5 million in sales primarily in the EMEA region. Cost of sales was improved as compared to September 30, 2023, and was driven in part by a provision adjustment in the prior year that was not recurring in the current period and the realization of an average 10% price increase implemented in the prior year for any new orders placed after the effective date of the increase.  Due to the significant order intake in the last half of fiscal year 2024, the impact of the price increase is largely realized in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $0.6 million, or 9.6%, to $5.8 million from $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by a $0.5 million decrease in professional service fees during the three months ended September 30, 2024 because professional expenses incurred during three months ended September 30, 2023 were related to the business combination and are not recurring.

Research and development costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $0.3 million, or 20.6%, to $1.9 million from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million increase in the amortization expense related to capitalized software that was ready for its intended use during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a $0.1 million increase in employee compensation.

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2024 totaled $1.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company has revised its expected gross revenue for fiscal year 2025 to range between $60 million and $67 million.

Restatement of June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q

During the preparation of the Company’s financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024, the Company identified two device sales and related cost of sales which should have been recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 when the transfer of control occurred. The device sales had erroneously not been recorded in the originally issued Form 10-Q. The errors in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Periods noted above will be corrected in the restated financial statements for the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Period in an amendment to the previously-filed Form 10-Q and a Post-Effective Amendment to the Form S-1.

As the company is restating the June 30, 2024 Non-Reliance Period, we are taking the opportunity to adjust for immaterial adjustments identified during the current review period, or were passed in the prior review period.  The financials including any restated amounts are included as supplemental tables in this press release.  The June 30, 2024 10Q-A and September 30, 2024 10Q will be filed no later than November 19, 2024. 

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, the services offered by DIH and the markets in which it operates, and DIH’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of DIH to achieve its projected revenue, the failure of DIH realize the anticipated benefits of the recently-completed business combination and access to sources of additional debt or equity capital if needed. While DIH may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, DIH specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
       
  As of September 30, 2024  As of March 31, 2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,759  $3,225 
Restricted cash  300    
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $233 and $667, respectively  6,383   5,197 
Inventories, net  9,591   7,830 
Due from related party  6,133   5,688 
Other current assets  5,608   5,116 
Total current assets  29,774   27,056 
Property, and equipment, net  790   530 
Capitalized software, net  1,992   2,131 
Other intangible assets, net  380   380 
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net  4,182   4,466 
Other tax assets  128   267 
Other assets  948   905 
Total assets $38,194  $35,735 
Liabilities and Deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $5,231  $4,305 
Employee compensation  3,813   2,664 
Due to related party  10,322   10,192 
Current portion of deferred revenue  5,900   5,211 
Manufacturing warranty obligation  621   513 
Current portion of long-term operating lease  1,494   1,572 
Current maturities of convertible debt, at fair value  1,991    
Advance payments from customers  8,945   10,562 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($480 measured at fair value)  11,046   9,935 
Total current liabilities  49,363   44,954 
Convertible debt, net of current maturities, at fair value  928    
Notes payable - related party  9,404   11,457 
Non-current deferred revenues  4,943   4,670 
Long-term operating lease  2,731   2,917 
Deferred tax liabilities  86   112 
Other non-current liabilities  5,134   4,171 
Total liabilities $72,589  $68,281 
Commitments and contingencies      
Deficit:      
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,544,935 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024  3   3 
Additional paid-in-capital  3,323   2,613 
Accumulated deficit  (35,756)  (35,212)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (1,965)  50 
Total deficit $(34,395) $(32,546)
Total liabilities and deficit $38,194  $35,735 
         


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended September 30,  For the Six Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue $18,162  $13,060  $35,122  $26,105 
Cost of sales  8,605   7,652   16,110   15,300 
Gross profit  9,557   5,408   19,012   10,805 
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general, and administrative expense  5,758   6,372   14,368   12,209 
Research and development  1,911   1,584   3,555   3,022 
Total operating expenses  7,669   7,956   17,923   15,231 
Operating income (loss)  1,888   (2,548)  1,089   (4,426)
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense  (26)  (155)  (161)  (275)
Other income (expense), net  (1,761)  271   (414)  (418)
Total other income (expense)  (1,787)  116   (575)  (693)
Income (loss) before income taxes  101   (2,432)  514   (5,119)
Income tax expense  335   52   1,058   278 
Net loss $(234) $(2,484) $(544) $(5,397)
             
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.01) $(0.10) $(0.02) $(0.22)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  34,545   25,000   34,545   25,000 
                 


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended September 30,  For the Six Months Ended September 30, 
  2025 2023  2024 2023 
Net loss $(234) $(2,484) $(544) $(5,397)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax            
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0  454   (601)  (934)  240 
Pension liability adjustments, net of tax of $0  (562)  60   (1,081)  (360)
Other comprehensive (loss) income  (108)  (541)  (2,015)  (120)
Comprehensive loss $(342) $(3,025) $(2,559) $(5,517)
                 


DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(in thousands, unaudited)
   
 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 
 Common Stock         
 Shares Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) 
Balance, June 30, 2024 34,544,935 $3 $3,323 $(35,522)$(1,857)$(34,053)
Net loss       (234)   (234)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax         (108) (108)
Balance, September 30, 2024 34,544,935 $3 $3,323 $(35,756)$(1,965)$(34,395)
             
 Shares(1) Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) 
Balance, June 30, 2023 25,000,000 $2 $(1,898)$(29,682)$132 $(31,446)
Net loss       (2,484)   (2,484)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax         (541) (541)
Balance, September 30, 2023 25,000,000 $2 $(1,898)$(32,166)$(409)$(34,471)
             


 For the Six Months Ended September 30, 
 Common Stock         
 Shares Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) 
Balance, March 31, 2024 34,544,935 $3 $2,613 $(35,212)$50 $(32,546)
Net loss       (544)   (544)
Out of period adjustment related to reverse recapitalization     710      710 
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax         (2,015) (2,015)
Balance, September 30, 2024 34,544,935 $3 $3,323 $(35,756)$(1,965)$(34,395)
             
 Shares(1) Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Equity (Deficit) 
Balance, March 31, 2023 25,000,000 $2 $(1,898)$(26,769)$(289)$(28,954)
Net loss       (5,397)   (5,397)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax         (120) (120)
Balance, September 30, 2023 25,000,000 $2 $(1,898)$(32,166)$(409)$(34,471)
             

(1)  All outstanding share and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect the reverse recapitalization as established in the Business Combination Agreement as described in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
    
  For the Six Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(544) $(5,397)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  351   147 
Provision for credit losses  (434)  (869)
Allowance for inventory obsolescence  (108)  739 
Pension contributions  (309)  (309)
Pension expense  155   136 
Change in fair value of convertible debt and warrant liability  400    
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  (38)  418 
Noncash lease expense  828   770 
Noncash interest expense     14 
Deferred and other noncash income tax (income) expense  112   12 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (694)  2,149 
Inventories  (1,527)  (1,528)
Due from related parties  (548)  343 
Due to related parties  (98)  988 
Other assets  (481)  (1,350)
Operating lease liabilities  (820)  (957)
Accounts payable  813   1,764 
Employee compensation  1,070   (59)
Other liabilities  (247)  197 
Deferred revenue  846   1,265 
Manufacturing warranty obligation  100   180 
Advance payments from customers  (1,737)  2,591 
Accrued expense and other current liabilities  1,376   519 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (1,534)  1,763 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (423)  (73)
Net cash used in investing activities  (423)  (73)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs  2,809    
Payments on related party notes payable  (2,053)  (3,744)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  756   (3,744)
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents  35   15 
Net decrease in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (1,166)  (2,039)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period  3,225   3,175 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash- end of period $2,059  $1,136 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,759  $1,136 
Restricted cash  300    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $2,059  $1,136 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Interest paid $162  $262 
Income tax paid $15  $ 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity:      
Accounts payable settled upon reverse recapitalization $710  $ 
         


 DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
    
  As of June 30, 2024 
  As Previously Reported  Adjustment  As Restated 
Assets         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $2,749  $  $2,749 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $631  5,690   773   6,463 
Inventories, net  9,014   (32)  8,982 
Due from related party  5,728      5,728 
Other current assets  6,194   (398)  5,796 
Total current assets  29,375   343   29,718 
Property, and equipment, net  664      664 
Capitalized software, net  2,052      2,052 
Other intangible assets, net  380      380 
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net  4,388      4,388 
Other tax assets  417      417 
Other assets  933      933 
Total assets $38,209  $343  $38,552 
Liabilities and Deficit         
Current liabilities:         
Accounts payable $5,368  $  $5,368 
Employee compensation  3,991      3,991 
Due to related party  9,790      9,790 
Current portion of deferred revenue  6,350      6,350 
Manufacturing warranty obligation  549      549 
Current portion of long-term operating lease  1,509      1,509 
Current maturities of convertible debt  1,461   82   1,543 
Advance payments from customers  9,272      9,272 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  9,950   165   10,115 
Total current liabilities  48,240   247   48,487 
Convertible debt, net of current maturities  1,177      1,177 
Notes payable - related party  10,722      10,722 
Non-current deferred revenues  4,747      4,747 
Long-term operating lease  2,925      2,925 
Deferred tax liabilities  89      89 
Other non-current liabilities  4,304   154   4,458 
Total liabilities $72,204  $401  $72,605 
Commitments and contingencies         
Deficit:         
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024         
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,544,935 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024  3      3 
Additional paid-in-capital  3,685   (362)  3,323 
Accumulated deficit  (35,826)  304   (35,522)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (1,857)     (1,857)
Total deficit $(33,995) $(58) $(34,053)
Total liabilities and deficit $38,209  $343  $38,552 
             

 

DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
    
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 
  Reported  Adjustment  As Restated 
Revenue $16,187  $773  $16,960 
Cost of sales  7,521   (16)  7,505 
          
Gross profit  8,666   789   9,455 
Operating expenses:         
Selling, general, and administrative expense  8,676   (66)  8,610 
Research and development  1,644      1,644 
Total operating expenses  10,320   (66)  10,254 
Operating loss  (1,654)  855   (799)
Other income (expense):         
Interest income (expense)  (135)     (135)
Other income (expense), net  1,898   (551)  1,347 
Total other income (expense)  1,763   (551)  1,212 
Income (loss) before income taxes  109   304   413 
Income tax expense  723      723 
Net loss $(614) $304  $(310)
          
Net loss per share         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.02) $0.01  $(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding         
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  34,545      34,545 
             


DIH HOLDING US, INC.
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
    
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 
  Reported  Adjustment  As Restated 
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net loss $(614) $304  $(310)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization  91      91 
Provision for credit losses  (36)     (36)
Allowance for inventory obsolescence  (13)     (13)
Pension contributions  (150)     (150)
Pension expense  77      77 
Change in fair value of convertible debt and warrant liability     105   105 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  (1,899)  32   (1,867)
Noncash lease expense  422      422 
Noncash interest expense         
Change in manufacturing warranty obligation estimate         
Deferred and other noncash income tax (income) expense  (166)     (166)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable  (489)  (773)  (1,262)
Inventories  (1,468)     (1,468)
Due from related parties  (108)     (108)
Due to related parties  (584)     (584)
Other assets  (872)  398   (474)
Operating lease liabilities  (425)     (425)
Accounts payable  1,508      1,508 
Employee compensation  1,388      1,388 
Other liabilities     154   154 
Deferred revenue  1,411      1,411 
Manufacturing warranty obligation  50      50 
Advance payments from customers  (1,136)     (1,136)
Accrued expense and other current liabilities  1,003   (220)  783 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,010)     (2,010)
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of property and equipment  (235)     (235)
Capitalized software development costs         
Net cash used in investing activities  (235)     (235)
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs  2,509      2,509 
Payments on related party notes payable  (735)     (735)
Net cash provided by financing activities  1,774      1,774 
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents  (5)     (5)
Net increase in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (476)     (476)
Cash, and cash equivalents - beginning of period  3,225      3,225 
Cash, and cash equivalents - end of period $2,749  $  $2,749 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $2,749  $  $2,749 
Restricted cash - end of period         
Total cash, and cash equivalents - end of period $2,749  $  $2,749 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:         
Interest paid $135  $  $135 
Income tax paid $  $  $ 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity:         
Accrued liability related to asset acquisition $     $ 
Accounts payable settled upon reverse recapitalization $710  $  $710 